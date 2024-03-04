Global Shower Faucets Market to Reach USD 65.34 Billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research study by Astute Analytica, the global shower faucets market, valued at US$ 33.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 65.34 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Price remains a dominant factor in the market, with approximately 65% of consumers listing it as their top consideration. However, design is also increasingly important, with about 55% of customers indicating that they care strongly about the style and finish of the faucet. This means there has to be a balance between affordability and variety. Roughly a quarter of consumers are interested in having smart home integration using an app or voice control in their shower technology. For instance, sales of showerheads with the EWaterSense shower heads grew by 20% over a five-year period, according to Astute Analytica. Apart from this, consumers shopping habits are also changing. In line with this, online sales now make up 40% of revenue for shower faucets in the US and the UK, so brands can’t afford to skimp on e-commerce capabilities. Bathroom renovations drive 70% of shower faucet replacements, making partnerships with renovation companies and targeted marketing around these projects smart ideas.

Shower Faucets Market Highlights:

A mid-range shower faucet costs around $150 at this time.

Apart from this, warranty length can be a competitive advantage because the average warranty length amongst leaders is currently five years.

Many people mention water pressure as a big concern in consumer reviews — it was mentioned as critical for about 45% of online reviewers recently.

A lot of recent product innovation centers around temperature features like precision temperature control and anti-scalding technology.

Key Findings in Global Shower Faucets Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 65.34 billion CAGR 7.82% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (39.8%) By Type Stainless Steel Faucets (67.6%) By Application Household (64.3%) Top Trends Demand for multifunctional shower systems that offer diverse spray options and experiences.

Integration of touchless technology for hygiene and convenience.

Popularity of minimalist and matte finishes for a sophisticated look. Top Drivers Rapid urbanization and increasing housing construction needs.

Expanding middle class with rising disposable income for home upgrades.

Government initiatives focused on improved sanitation and housing development. Top Challenges Competition from low-cost, potentially lower-quality market entrants.

Potential supply chain disruptions due to regional and global events.

Balancing affordability with innovation as price sensitivity persists.

Inflation Reshapes the Shower Faucets Market: Right Price to Play Key Role

Inflation has transformed how people spend money. The shower head industry is not immune to this. As prices in nearly every industry are on the rise, customers must make do with less cash. This is no different in the world of shower heads. In the past, people bought shower faucets based on design and capabilities. Now, 60% of buyers say the most important thing is a low-price tag. A value-heavy offering will likely get you more sales — even if it means you’re not making as much money off each sale. If manufacturers want to save luxury finishes and smart features, they need to get creative about cost cutting while maintaining a low price point for consumers. Many homeowners might opt for a basic model instead of something fancy to save money. They also might start looking into DIY repairs rather than full replacements if their current unit breaks down.

There’s potential upside here too though: Water-saving showerheads could take off as people try to cut back their utility bills in the shower faucets market. It just depends on if players can sell sustainability as something that’s worth the up-front cost — despite what cautious buyers may think. People still have big renovation projects even in tough economic times and by partnering with plumbing supply companies and contractors can ensure the products are being seen. In short, the future of this market will rely on who can pivot without sacrificing quality or losing money.

Stainless Steel Capturing 67.6% Value in the Shower Faucets Market

The demand for stainless steel shower faucets is on the rise. According to a survey, 30% of homeowners were attracted by its sleek, modern look. However, it’s the material’s durability and high resistance to corrosion that sets it apart from traditional brass products. Laboratory studies have shown that stainless steel can last twice as long in bathroom environments compared to brass. The material is also cost effective as it does not require plating, reducing costs by an average of 15% when compared to plated brass alternatives. Sustainability is an increasingly important factor for consumers when considering new fixtures; the market shows that 35% are looking specifically for eco-friendly options. Stainless steel provides this with a smaller environmental footprint due to its longevity and high recyclability (70% of stainless-steel products contain recycled content).

Features such as temperature precision and anti-scald help improve safety, while smart technology allows users to remotely control their showers – although only 5% of users currently have access to this. A growth in demand has already been seen in residential renovations during the past two years; there was a 65% increase in replacements with stainless steel models. As well as homes, the hospitality industry and commercial construction sectors are showing interest in these taps because of their proven reliability.

Households are the Leading Consumers of Shower Faucets Market, Contribute Over 64.3% Revenue

The shower faucets market has been really booming in the household sector. Many factors have caused rapid growth. For example, there has been a shift to showers over baths as the preferred method of bathing globally, which leads to increased wear and tear on existing fixtures, eventually causing it to break down. Home renovations also have a huge impact on this trend since homeowners prefer to upgrade their bathrooms and replace old fixtures. Therefore, homeowners are starting to look for shower faucets that can last long without any issues, with practicality included. Traditional materials easily corrode, build up minerals and leak over time leading homeowners to be frustrated constantly. But with stainless steel’s durability that could last twice as much compared to standard brass fixtures, they would save money and not worry about replacements often.

Water costs getting higher every year and people being more mindful of the environment has made consumers select better options. Some companies offer water-saving features that can save up to 20% without performance reduction which became popular in recent years. So did temperature control systems that are precise enough to prevent scalding. The market for residential renovation is very strong right now when comparing home buyers vs end buyers where homeowners make up majority of demand. Growth estimates within the next five years are looking pretty good at an expected CAGR of 6T and it heavily relies on innovation in technology too such as smart homes becoming more popular or new water-efficient products introduced via research.

Asia Pacific is a Most Lucrative Shower Faucets Market, Controls 40% Revenue to Global Market

Asia Pacific’s grip on the shower faucets market is getting strong with each year. Demographic, economic, and infrastructural factors are collectively strengthening the dominant position of the region. For instance, the population in Asia Pacific—home to 60% of the global population—is soaring and rapidly urbanizing. In India alone, more than 350 million people are expected to move into cities by 2050, creating a huge need for new homes equipped with faucets that control the flow of water from showers. The same trend can be seen across other countries in the region as well. As these nations grow, they’ll continue to generate demand for these products. People living in Asia Pacific are also getting richer and upgrading their standards of living at an unprecedented rate. More than half of Asian countries now have a middle-class majority that isn’t afraid to spend money on home improvements or renovations. Faucets are often at the top of shopping lists when it comes time to update bathrooms, because homeowners believe a modern system is crucial for comfort.

Government initiatives across the Asia Pacific shower faucets market are a major force in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market. For example, India’s “Housing for All” scheme has made affordable housing and sanitation infrastructure a priority. This means that there will be an increased demand for bathroom essentials such as shower faucets. WaterSense-labeled models have already seen a 20% increase in sales over the last three years because of the country’s focus on sustainable water usage. The construction industry is also crucial, as big residential projects are bulk buyers of construction materials like shower faucets. China has one of the largest construction sectors in the world — making up 25% of global cement consumption — so it’s no surprise they take up gargantuan amounts of building resources like these.

As tourism continues to grow, more hotels will be turning to modern shower systems that can keep up with international traveler expectations. It would be a shame if this demand went unnoticed.

China is the biggest manufacturer in the global shower faucets market. Its numerous major producers have helped turn out cost-effective options at high volumes. These large-scale operations will continue being met by wholesale suppliers and building material distributors for now, but retail showrooms, home improvement stores and e-commerce platforms are expected to enjoy 15% growth within five years.

Global Shower Faucets Market Key Players

Moen

DELTA FAUCET

Kohler, Rozin

Dura Faucet

SR SUN RISE

American Standard

Genhiyar

OUBONI

LightInTheBox

ELLO&ALLO

Kingston Brass

AKDY

Others major players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Stainless

Brass

Others

By Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

For further details or to explore our comprehensive industry reports, we invite you to connect with our dedicated team. Please reach out to us at sales@astuteanalytica.com for personalized assistance.

