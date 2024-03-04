PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Acquires Exclusive Rights to Jackie Schimmel's The Bitch Bible Podcast, Further Strengthening PodcastOne’s Thriving Network of Female Focused Programming

The Bitch Bible Boasts 460 Episodes Since 2014 Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), which owns ~73% of the PODC outstanding common stock, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive sales and distribution rights to Jackie Schimmel’s The Bitch Bible Podcast. This acquisition allows the podcast to immediately become a cornerstone of PodcastOne’s flourishing and growing network of programming for women.

As part of the newly announced partnership, Schimmel will begin to create video elements as a companion to her audio-based podcast. She will also increase her production of original shows each month to meet the increasing demand for The Bitch Bible branded episodes, a podcast that dares to say what many are thinking, but only a bitch would say. Through unfiltered and unapologetic discussions about sex, millennial struggles, pop culture and social faux pas The Bitch Bible podcast and its host Schimmel have become the voice of a generation. The podcast has been featured in top publications, such as Forbes, Allure, Cosmopolitan, People, The Huffington Post and Entertainment Weekly, and has featured A-list guests Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B, Michael Rapaport and Schimmel’s 93-year-old Grandma Gloria.



“PodcastOne is thrilled to welcome Jackie and The Bitch Bible to the network. From our very first meeting there was an instant connection and our visions for growth were aligned, and we immediately offered Jackie equity in PodcastOne understanding the value she brings to PodcastOne and our partners. Our team at PodcastOne will provide the support needed to improve and expand the show, and we’re incredibly excited to work together to achieve and surpass our mutual goals,” said Kit Gray, President, and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

“As I enter my 10th year in podcasting, I am excited to partner with PodcastOne to expand and utilize their industry expertise and continue to embolden unique and unconventional female talent. The team at PodcastOne has always shown such appreciation and respect for my voice and show, so it’s going to be an exciting expansion for The Bitch Bible,” said Schimmel.

In addition to podcast production, PodcastOne through its parent company LiveOne, will work in the lucrative Pay-Per-View and Live Events space for The Bitch Bible and Schimmel, as well as working together with her to identify new and emerging talent in the podcasting space to continue to grow PodcastOne network’s offerings. Through PodcastOne’s acclaimed advertising sales department, advertisers will have the option to buy into the podcast’s social media, as well as the show itself, thus being able to offer a 360-degree package to potential brand partners.

Schimmel is a podcast host, producer, writer, good time gal and professional asshole. A community college dropout, she had a wide array of temporary jobs until she took her ﬁrst foray into web design and doctored a fake diploma from UCLA which landed her a coveted receptionist position at prominent investment bank. In 2012, disgruntled by her day job, Schimmel started the blog “The Bitch Bible” that acted as an aggressive public diary cataloging her grievances with the world. The blog was discovered by executives at “Watch What Happens Live” and Jackie was booked as a bartender on the show. After faking food poisoning to appear on live television across the country, Jackie was ﬁred from her acclaimed receptionist job and simultaneously offered a podcast development deal with Embassy Row Productions. Relying solely on intuition, loose morals, and ignoring industry professionals, Schimmel’s The Bitch Bible catapulted to the top of the charts where she has since resided weekly. Schimmel has had television production deals with Sony Television, CBS Studios and NBC Universal. She was the host of E! Entertainment’s digital series “What the Fashion!” Schimmel is represented by Creative Artists Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as LadyGang, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

