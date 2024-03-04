Epiq Continues to Expand Partnership with Mintz

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today its expanded partnership with Mintz to provide additional business process outsourcing and workplace transformation services, including (RIM), across all Mintz offices.



Through this expansion, Epiq’s multiskilled team will continue to support the firm’s leaders, helping to achieve operational goals and meet the ever-changing demands of an evolving workplace. Mintz is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 600 attorneys across eight offices in the United States and Canada. Epiq has a long-standing and compounding relationship with Mintz, first partnering with the firm in 2008.

“We are thrilled to expand our business support and continue to partner with such a well-resected, progressive global law firm as they continue to grow,” said Michelle Deichmeister , President of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “Our bench strength and experience with managing a multinational team led us to be able to provide more support for Mintz’s strategic initiatives.”

Epiq’s team of records and information management subject matter experts partnered with firm leadership to devise a strategy that would expand their value proposition to the firm and its clients. Epiq’s team of experts includes certified records managers (CRMs) and certified information management professionals (IMPs) with more than 100 years of combined experience as practitioners and advisors in the design, implementation, and management of holistic and practical records and information management programs encompassing both paper and electronic records.

The blended Epiq team will provide office services, flex services, equipment, and records and information management operations. Mintz selected Epiq based on its proven ability to provide superior service, recognized focus on process innovation, and commitment to customer success. Working together, Epiq ensures Mintz receives exceptional support to address the firm’s growing needs at a cost-effective value.

“Epiq is committed to our long-term success and anticipates our needs as we grow, consistently delivering tailored solutions to solve critical problems,” said Alan Hertz, Mintz Chief Administrative Officer. “We are glad to expand our relationship with Epiq as our requirements change, accelerating the transformation of the business of law. With their highly skilled talent and in-depth expertise around process innovation, Epiq provides us with additional support when and where we need it with efficiency, speed, and confidence. Specifically, Epiq’s records and information management solutions increase the overall efficiency and effectiveness of our firm’s RIM program, reducing the administrative burden on the firm while containing costs and mitigating risk.”

Epiq’s commitment to investing in technology and extensive training ensures impactful organizational change through business process outsourcing. By understanding the evolution of client pressures and priorities, Epiq has become the trusted advisor to 91 of the top 100 law firms, as well as thousands of other brand name organizations across the world. Leveraging its expertise with records and information governance, business operations, utility players, process improvement, and attention to quality, Epiq soundly engrains with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes to accelerate efficiencies.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .