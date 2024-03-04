Call2Recycle Releases 2023 U.S. National Battery Collection & Recycling Data

ATLANTA, Ga., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle®, the nation’s largest consumer battery stewardship and collection program, is pleased to announce its annual battery collection data. Despite rising costs in battery recycling, in 2023, over 8 million pounds of batteries were collected for recycling in the U.S., including more than 5.4 million lbs of rechargeable batteries and over 2.6 million lbs of primary batteries.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is a U.S.-based non-profit that works to advance battery collection and recycling in the U.S. through the support of battery and product manufacturers, consumers, and collection sites. U.S. battery collections increased by 1.5% overall from 2022 with an increase of 11% for single-use battery collections, while rechargeable battery collections decreased by 2.8%.

Additionally, over 60,000 lbs of e-bike batteries were collected and recycled during the second year of the voluntary, industry-supported e-bike battery recycling program, powered by Call2Recycle and endorsed by PeopleForBikes. Supported by 56 participating brands, the program now has over 1,900 specially trained e-bike battery collection sites nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to continue our progress each year towards a more sustainable and circular economy,” said Call2Recycle CEO Leo Raudys. “Due to the challenges posed by rising collection costs, collective action is more important now than ever. The joint efforts between regulators, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers are imperative to drive progress. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to responsible battery recycling and look forward to continuing our journey towards a circular economy.”

Call2Recycle offers multiple avenues for consumers to recycle their batteries easily. This includes a locator page on Call2Recycle’s website, where consumers can find nearby drop-off locations such as Staples, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy. Additionally, consumers seeking an at-home recycling solution can purchase a battery recycling box, which includes pre-paid shipping to safely and responsibly recycle dry-cell single-use batteries, rechargeable batteries, and cell phones. In these ways, Call2Recycle is taking active steps toward a circular economy, where we reuse and recycle all valuable materials in our batteries.

Note: Call2Recycle, Inc. (U.S.) and Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. (Canada) are separate legal entities with different operating structures, boards of directors, and leadership. For Call2Recycle Canada collection results, please visit: bit.ly/4bGWLXn