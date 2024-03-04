Cribl Reports Record-Breaking Growth and Continued Product Leadership as More Enterprises Transform Data Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, announced today the results of its fiscal year, marked by record-breaking ARR growth, triple digit customer growth, more than 140% net dollar retention (NDR), and greater adoption of Cribl.Cloud and its multi-product suite of data management solutions. To continue to deliver for its customers, Cribl has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Ali Tierney, formerly SVP of Sales at Snowflake, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The company has also expanded its presence in Australia and New Zealand and developed a new product, coming to customers in Spring 2024.



“2023 was a momentous year of growth for Cribl marked by market leadership, industry recognition, and unprecedented adoption of our data solutions purpose-built for IT and security teams,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. “This week, we are celebrating our continued success by bringing the entire Cribl team together to kick off the next fiscal year, where our primary focus will continue to be on our customers and how to keep equipping them with best-in-class solutions that adapt to their ever-evolving data needs. We look forward to launching new, innovative products that will empower even more customers to transform their telemetry data strategies in the year ahead.”

Customer and Financial Growth Reflect Industry Impact

Customer Growth: Closed the fiscal year with triple digit customer growth for the fifth consecutive year, becoming one of the fastest-ever infrastructure companies to surpass $100 million in annual recurring revenue .

Closed the fiscal year with triple digit customer growth for the fifth consecutive year, becoming one of the fastest-ever infrastructure companies to surpass . Net Dollar Retention: Boasts NDR of more than 140% over the past 12 months.

Boasts NDR of more than 140% over the past 12 months. Fortune 100 Customers: Customers now include 34 of the Forbes Global 100 companies and 17% of the Global 500.

Customers now include 34 of the Forbes Global 100 companies and 17% of the Global 500. Cribl.Cloud Adoption: Increased monthly active users in Crib.Cloud by 114% over the past year.

Increased monthly active users in Crib.Cloud by 114% over the past year. Multi-product Customers: Increased multi-product customers by nearly 400%.



Expanded Leadership Team and Global Presence to Accelerate Company Growth

New CRO: Cribl has appointed industry veteran Ali Tierney as Chief Revenue Officer to lead global sales and customer experience. With over twenty years of experience, Tierney joins Cribl from her most recent position as SVP of Sales at Snowflake, where she drove sales strategy and EMEA revenue expansion.

Cribl has appointed industry veteran Ali Tierney as Chief Revenue Officer to lead global sales and customer experience. With over twenty years of experience, Tierney joins Cribl from her most recent position as SVP of Sales at Snowflake, where she drove sales strategy and EMEA revenue expansion. Expanded Leadership Team: Matthew Kelly, formerly of ServiceNow and ThoughtSpot, joined Cribl as Chief Legal Officer. Zach Johnson was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Abby Strong to Chief Market Officer, and Lisa Nielsen to Chief People Officer.

Matthew Kelly, formerly of ServiceNow and ThoughtSpot, joined Cribl as Chief Legal Officer. Zach Johnson was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Abby Strong to Chief Market Officer, and Lisa Nielsen to Chief People Officer. Global Expansion: Cribl launched new cloud regions in Germany and the UK to bring its full suite of products to European customers and has extended its offerings into Australia and New Zealand with a new team in the region.



Product Innovation Drives Customer Adoption

Cribl Stream: Launched Stream Projects, a self-service model to enable a variety of users to access any observability data without requiring new agents or changes at data sources, enhanced authorization to get more users secure access to the right data, and introduced support for Open Telemetry solutions.

Launched Stream Projects, a self-service model to enable a variety of users to access any observability data without requiring new agents or changes at data sources, enhanced authorization to get more users secure access to the right data, and introduced support for Open Telemetry solutions. Cribl Edge: New Prometheus Edge Scraper purpose-built for Kubernetes environments, expanded container support, Windows enhancements, and deep visibility into how Edge nodes are operating at fleet/sub-fleet level.

New Prometheus Edge Scraper purpose-built for Kubernetes environments, expanded container support, Windows enhancements, and deep visibility into how Edge nodes are operating at fleet/sub-fleet level. Cribl Search: Expanded search-in-place compatibility extends the reach of a single search query from edge to data lake and tooling data repositories, support for searching and exploring data and then forwarding it via Cribl Stream to any destination, and improved user experience.

Expanded search-in-place compatibility extends the reach of a single search query from edge to data lake and tooling data repositories, support for searching and exploring data and then forwarding it via Cribl Stream to any destination, and improved user experience. Cribl.Cloud: Introduced multiple worker groups to add, resize, and decommission groups of Cribl-managed workers, new capabilities to assign owner-role privileges, and securely drive Cribl Stream and Cribl Edge through code using APIs.

Introduced multiple worker groups to add, resize, and decommission groups of Cribl-managed workers, new capabilities to assign owner-role privileges, and securely drive Cribl Stream and Cribl Edge through code using APIs. Continued Innovation: New product coming to customers in Spring 2024.



Cribl also continued to build its ecosystem through the Cribl for Startups program and strategic partnerships with companies including AWS , CrowdStrike , Elastic , and Exabeam . The company’s growth and leadership was recognized throughout the industry in 2023, including being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 , Inc 5000 , InfraRed 100 by Redpoint, Enterprise Tech 30 by Wing Venture Capital, Fortune Cyber60 , CrowdStrike Ecosystem Innovator of the Year , the No. 1 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Company to Work For by Battery Ventures, and the No. 2 Best Workplaces in Technology by Fortune.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, and Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

