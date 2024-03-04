Verizon Connect expands Reveal EV Platform to Europe

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Connect announced the European expansion of its Reveal EV capabilities in addition to the new Electric Vehicle Suitability Tool. The EV Suitability Tool shows customers how converting to electric vehicles (EVs) can help them achieve cost reduction while reaching their sustainability goals. The easy-to-read dashboard highlights which of their vehicles can be replaced by EVs and provides graphical data to support these recommendations. No input by the customers is required, as the analysis is done automatically.



As businesses continue to evaluate the potential for more sustainable and cost-saving operations using electric vehicles (EV), Verizon Connect continues to expand its product portfolio, partnerships and features to support sustainability goals.

"Customers globally have consistently praised the efficiency our products bring to their operations. Lately, there's also been an increase in questions around how to reduce their carbon footprint," said Peter Mitchell, General Manager and Senior Vice President at Verizon Connect. "When our customers speak, we listen, and the introduction of our EV Suitability Tool, as well as our Reveal EV expansion into Europe, is another example of us responding to their needs."

Following the success of its U.S. launch, Verizon Connect is expanding its Reveal EV capabilities to European customers including Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. This integration of vehicle battery level and charging state data direct from EVs into its fleet management platform, as well as new EV reporting and alerting capabilities, allows customers to easily manage their EV operations. Customers in Europe can easily monitor the charging status of their vehicles to determine if they are plugged in and charging, helping them to keep the vehicle ready when needed. Additionally, customers can instantly see the battery percentage level of a vehicle so they can ensure it has enough charge to perform the tasks at hand.

"Having closely observed the evolution of sustainable technologies, we find Verizon Connect's expansion of their Reveal EV platform into Europe, in addition to the new Sustainability Tool, to be a significant commitment to advancing global sustainability efforts,” said Aaron Roberts, Industry Analyst, Connected Fleets, Frost & Sullivan. “As the world actively moves away from fossil fuels, these resources stand out as tangible solutions that encourage fleet operators to reduce their carbon footprint. By offering comprehensive solutions that align with evolving environmental priorities, Verizon Connect contributes to the broader sustainability agenda where technology and sustainability intersect driving a positive change on a global scale."

VZC Suitability Tool Now Available

To give businesses greater insight into decision making, Verizon Connect is expanding on its Reveal solution with a new EV Suitability Tool, where customers can easily see which internal combustion engine vehicles in their fleet are suitable to be replaced by EVs by ensuring that they meet the vehicles’ daily range requirements. The tool also provides new and existing Reveal customers with the projected fuel cost savings and CO 2 reductions they can expect should they decide to make the conversion. Armed with this knowledge, customers can confidently make the decision to not only purchase EVs, but understand the broader impact on their operations and environmental impact.

A recent aggregate analysis of Electric Vehicle Suitability Tool data within Verizon Connect Reveal found that 42% of customers’ combustion engine vehicles could be replaced by electric vehicles. The report analyzed the routes of over 90 thousand light and medium duty internal combustion engine (ICE) commercial vehicles covering more than 622 million miles. Vehicles are determined to be viable candidates to be replaced by more sustainable EVs when the daily mileage of an ICE vehicle is compatible with an EV’s average range of 95% or more of the time.

Verizon Connect customers who have adopted EVs have saved an estimated $2 million in total fuel costs and reduced CO 2 output by approximately 9000 tons in 2023 . As such, it’s more important than ever for fleets to have EV insights to ease the adoption journey.

“We are on the cusp of electric vehicle adoption within fleets,” said Jennifer Coreno, Director of Product Management, Verizon Connect, “enhancements like the EV Suitability Tool for Reveal will provide greater actionable insights and the ability for fleets to plan and execute their EV strategies moving forward.”

Integration Partners

Verizon Connect is also committed to working with the best EV service providers in the industry. Last year, it launched a partner integration with Sawatch Labs , and now is introducing a new partner integration with NextEra Mobility , a leading electrification advisory provider. This one way integration pulls data from Verizon Connect Reveal into NextEra Mobility’s software so they can build an electrification plan for customers.

NextEra Mobility helps customers understand all aspects of pursuing an electrification strategy for their fleet. Its offering is complementary to Verizon Connect’s EV Suitability tool, allowing customers to first understand whether a portion of their fleets are good candidates for electrification, then work with NextEra to fully develop and implement an electrification strategy. The work with NextEra includes getting an estimated lifetime total cost of ownership (TCO) of suitable EVs, identifying specific EVs to meet customers’ needs and identifying the number and type of chargers required to support daily energy needs.

These new solutions extend Verizon Connect’s proven success for product innovation. In 2023, Verizon Connect earned eight industry awards, including being awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for Company of the Year in the Transportation Category.

