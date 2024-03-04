Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces the Sale of One 9,300 TEU and Two 5,100 TEU Container Vessels

ATHENS, Greece, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of agreement for the sale of M/V Akadimos (115,534 DWT / 9,300 TEU, Eco-Flex, Wide Beam container vessel, built 2015, Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries S.Α., Romania). Delivery to the buyer is expected within March 2024.



The Partnership has also entered into a memorandum of agreement for the en bloc sale of sister vessels M/V Fos Express (68,579 DWT / 5,100 TEU, container vessel, built 2008, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., South Korea) and M/V Seattle Express (68,411 DWT / 5,100 TEU, container vessel, built 2008, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., South Korea). Delivery to the buyer is expected by April 2024.

Including the recently announced sale of M/V Long Beach Express (68,618 dwt / 5,100 TEU, container vessel, built 2008, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., South Korea), which was delivered to its new owners on February 26th 2024, the Partnership expects gross cash proceeds, after repaying outstanding debt, of approximately $81.0 million.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 23 high specification vessels, including nine latest generation LNG/Cs, 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels and two Panamax container vessels. CPLP has agreed to sell two Panamax container vessels and one Neo-Panamax container vessel by the second quarter of 2024. In addition, CPLP has agreed to acquire nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs to be delivered between the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2027.



For more information about the Partnership, please visit: www.capitalpplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.

Jerry Kalogiratos

CEO

Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950

E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Capital GP L.L.C.

Nikos Kalapotharakos

CFO

Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950

E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com