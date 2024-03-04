The GNUS Token Presale Goes Live Engaging Buyers with Sizable Bounties

Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GNUS.AI announced the start of a presale for GNUS tokens - the native token of its unique, patented blockchain and software system enabling users to earn tokens in exchange for their excess GPU power.

The GNUS presale is now live and ends on March 5. Prospective buyers can opt for a minimum buy of 0.086 ETH and a maximum purchase of 100 ETH.

GNUS.AI incentivizes GNUS presale buyers to take part in a giveaway event with appealing bounties from a 20,000 GNUS pool. The project invites individuals to claim their piece of AI, GameFi, BRC20, EVM, and the SOL revolution. Token buyers can discover how to become eligible for this GNUS token raffle here .

GNUS.AI enables users to get the most out of the processing power of their computers and mobile devices. This blockchain-based software system recognizes that most devices underuse precious processing power during idle cycles. To solve this issue, it incentivizes end-users with GNUS tokens to contribute their extra GPU resources to the GNUS.AI network.

GNUS.AI combines blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to create a powerful and flexible system. The project’s mission is to democratize AI/ML processing and create a seamless ecosystem where users can participate in a decentralized manner through various applications and games.

The network’s infrastructure consists of a decentralized web of evenly distributed nodes contributing collectively to data processing while guaranteeing its efficiency and security. Users can contribute to the network by interacting with an application or system integrated with GNUS.ai. The network provides integration into participating devices and also ensures fast transactions secured with encrypted technology.

While GNUS.AI is conceived to target mobile, the network is accessible from all types of computing devices running various operating systems, including Windows, OSX, iOS, Android, Linux, Windows Mobile, XBOX, PlayStation, Nintendo, and IoT Devices. Moreover, the network is always available thanks to a wide range of stand-alone applications, embedded systems, and games with the network’s SDK integrated.

Users can take advantage of the system’s customizable features when choosing to upload their data. This is possible via AI or Machine learning algorithms through a customer portal, taking the data from the user securely onto the network.

GNUS.AI promotes fast blockchain operations and organic growth by minimizing user acquisition costs and incentivizing participants to use it more often. In the long run, GNUS.AI aims to become an indispensable solution offering various features and meeting the evolving needs of several industries.

About GNUS.AI

GNUS.AI is the first venture of Genius Ventures, Inc. - a corporation that “invests in ideas from geniuses.” The project launched in 2018 from the concept of blockchain integration into AI processing. In less than six years, the initiative went through multiple development stages as the creative team behind it built blockchain integrations and launched an initial coin offering (ICO).

In 2023, GNUS.AI accelerated its app development, including a mobile wallet, a mobile SDK for game integration, and a stand-alone desktop application. Furthermore, the team developed a user-friendly app interface and a customer portal where users can place orders, redeem their pre-purchased tokens, or purchase new tokens for AI and Machine learning processing.

The ongoing presale for GNUS tokens is an important milestone of the official launch of GNUS.AI, marking the network’s first major event in 2024.

