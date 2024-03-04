Action1 Achieves 376% YoY Growth in 2023, Reinventing Patch Management Worldwide

Houston, Texas, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for distributed enterprise networks, today announced outstanding results for 2023, including 376% global sales growth. Other key highlights include recognition by trusted review platforms G2 and Gartner Digital Markets and achievement of authoritative security certifications.

Market Momentum:

"As organizations struggle to automate patch deployment effectively and address vulnerabilities amidst escalating cyber threats, the demand for reliable patch management solutions continues to soar. We are glad to meet this market demand and offer a platform boasting a remarkable 99% success rate," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1.

"We are thrilled with the direction Action1 is taking and the responsiveness of their team. Their commitment to adding the features we request and providing exceptional support has truly set them apart. They bring a solution that consistently delivers the desired results and meets our needs," said Marc Speed, Head of Cybersecurity at Skybox Labs.

Action1 reported a 376% global sales growth compared to 2022, thanks to the rapid expansion in the US, Europe, and worldwide.

Action1 demonstrated exceptional growth in multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, and technology.

Product Enhancement:

Action1 has introduced real-time vulnerability discovery and remediation to empower organizations to reduce the mean time to remediate (MTTR) vulnerabilities.

The company extended its Software Repository maintained in-house by security experts for streamlined third-party patching, which now includes 99% patching coverage for most enterprise environments.

Action1 has established a data center in Europe, enabling EU customers to meet the stringent GDPR standards, ensuring data residency and sovereignty, and is now looking to further expand by opening a data center in Australia.

Industry Certifications:

Action1 became the first patch management vendor to achieve SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, underscoring its commitment to security.

Recognition:

Action1 has been consistently rated as the #1 easiest-to-use patch management solution by G2.

Gartner Digital Markets awarded Action1 31 badges in six categories.

G2 recognized Action1 as High Performer and Momentum Leader for patch management in its quarterly reports for multiple times, rewarding the company for excellence and for its high-growth trajectory.

Research:

In March, the Action1 Research Lab, dedicated to investigating cybersecurity trends, released the 2023 State of Vulnerability Remediation Report, revealing that at least 20% of enterprise endpoints have legacy security vulnerabilities.

In July, the Action1 Research Lab released the 2023 AI Impact on Sysadmins: Survey Report, which found that 73% of sysadmins lack understanding of strategic AI implementation in their job roles.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which TA Associates acquired.

Learn more at www.action1.com.