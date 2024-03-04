Gene Expression Market Set to Reach US$20.8 Bn by 2030, a New Report Indicates Cancer Diagnostics and Liquid Biopsies to Drive Growth

London, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global gene expression market is experiencing a remarkable growth trajectory, poised to reach a staggering US$20.8 Bn by 2030, at a projected CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The driving forces behind this surge are the escalating demand for cancer diagnostics and treatment, coupled with the rapid expansion of liquid biopsies.



Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gene-expression-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$14.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$20.8 Bn CAGR 5.3% Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing

Growing Prominence of Precision Oncology

Increasing Requirement of Single-cell Gene Expression Analysis Segmentation By Process (Sample Collection, Purification, cDNA synthesis & conversion, PCR Analysis, Data analysis & interpretation)

By Product (Kits & Reagents, DNA Chips, Others)

By Capacity (Low- to Mid-Plex, High-Plex)

By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotech & Microbiology, Others)

By Technique (RNA Expression, Promoter Analysis, Posttranslational Modification Analysis) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

One of the primary catalysts propelling the gene expression market is the increasing need for cancer diagnostics and early detection. Gene expression analysis plays a pivotal role in identifying abnormal patterns that serve as biomarkers for cancer risk, explains the recently published report by Fairfield Market Research.

“As the industry continues to evolve, stakeholders and innovators will most likely revolutionise healthcare by harnessing the power of gene expression analysis. Oncology has been the prime area of focus for industry participants worldwide,” says the company analyst, adding further, “The growing prominence of precision oncology is reshaping the landscape of cancer treatment. Gene expression profiling aids in identifying specific genes and pathways dysregulated in cancer, paving the way for the development of prospective therapeutic targets”.

This breakthrough allows for earlier interventions and potentially more effective treatment outcomes. As the world grapples with the rising burden of cancer, gene expression emerges as a critical tool in transforming the landscape of early cancer detection.

Another pivotal trend steering market growth that has been highlighted by the report is the burgeoning field of liquid biopsies. The use of liquid biopsies makes treatment decisions more informed and precise.

Oncologists can identify therapeutic targets and formulate tailored treatment plans by analyzing gene expression in liquid biopsy samples. This innovative approach enhances the efficiency of cancer treatment, ensuring a personalized and targeted strategy for individual patients.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gene-expression-market

Key Research Insights

In 2022, the cDNA synthesis & conversion category took center stage in the gene expression market.

The market was dominated by the kits & reagents category in 2022 while the high-plex category asserted its dominance the same year.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the gene expression market, whereas anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, Asia Pacific is becoming a focal point in the gene expression market.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

As of 2022, the gene expression market has witnessed a dynamic landscape characterised by the dominance of specific segments, reflecting the industry's robust growth and evolving technological advancements. The global market showcases a tapestry of segments, each playing a unique and pivotal role in advancing research, diagnostics, and therapeutic discoveries.

cDNA Synthesis & Conversion is a Versatile Player

The preferred process in 2022, cDNA synthesis & conversion, emerged as the market leader. This dominance can be attributed to the vast array of kits available, catering to diverse research needs such as reaction temperature, sample size, and number of reactions. The continuous introduction of innovative kits and library preparation solutions is expected to fuel further growth in this segment.

Kits & Reagents Remain the Cornerstone of Gene Expression

In 2022, the kits & reagents segment asserted its dominance, driven by the significant presence of companies offering various gene expression kits. Notably, industry leaders like Agilent Technologies, Inc. played a crucial role by providing a wide selection of kits and reagents for gene expression microarrays. The market's growth is further propelled by the development of cutting-edge items tailored for specific applications.

High-Plex Capacity is Leading the Charge

The high-plex category took center stage in 2022, showcasing its dominance in gene expression analysis. This segment involves the evaluation of thousands of genes or a substantial number of gene targets. Not only does it offer high capacity, but high-plex analysis also demands less hands-on time compared to traditional technologies, making it a preferred choice in the industry.

Drug Discovery & Development Unravels Therapeutic Frontiers

The application of gene expression analysis in drug discovery & development stole the spotlight in 2022. Pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on gene-expression profiling as a powerful tool to assess the potency, toxicity, and other characteristics of drugs by studying their effects on a cell's gene activity. This approach, though traditionally expensive, proves invaluable in identifying potential therapeutic avenues.

RNA Expression to be Dominant Through 2030

The RNA expression segment dominated the industry in 2022, with high-throughput sequencing (HTS) through RNA-seq leading the way. This method, particularly crucial in cancer research, enables a thorough analysis of biological function, etiology, and biomarker development. The growing prominence of promoter analysis is expected to add another layer of depth to understanding gene regulation.

Key Report Highlights

Diversified patient populations make Asia Pacific nations attractive for clinical studies heavily reliant on gene expression analysis, fueling the growth of gene expression services in the region.

North America boasts a concentration of innovative biotech start-ups, and companies at the forefront of gene expression technologies, including RNA-seq and single-cell analysis.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The geographical distribution of the gene expression market reveals distinctive patterns, with North America claiming the lion's share and Asia Pacific poised for rapid growth. The market unfolds with North America leading the charge in pioneering advancements, while Asia Pacific propels forward with unparalleled growth potential, shaping the future landscape of genomic research and healthcare innovations.

North America Pioneers Gene Expression Advancements

North America is set to lead the gene expression market, driven by robust funding, expanding research and development efforts, and the rising importance of gene expression studies.

Particularly in the US, the market is propelled by government initiatives and ample financing for next-generation sequencing (NGS) research. Notable investments in novel studies further solidify the region's position at the forefront of gene expression advancements.

Asia Pacific to Sprint Toward Growth

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing gene expression market, fueled by increasing research and development investments and the vast populations of countries like China and India. These nations offer a unique landscape for individualized and cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

Key players in the region provide a spectrum of services and goods related to gene expression analysis, RNA sequencing, and expression microarrays, contributing to the market's exponential growth. Japan, with its top-notch universities and a well-established biotech industry, plays a pivotal role in driving the market's expansion.

Key Companies in Global Gene Expression Market

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Catalent Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Luminex Corp.

Promega Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies





Global Gene Expression Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Process Coverage, By Product Coverage, By Capacity Coverage, By Application Coverage, By Technique Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gene-expression-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter