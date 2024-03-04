Website Builder Software Market Set to Reach US$3.12 Billion by 2030, Fairfield Market Research Predicts in a New Report

London, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for website builder software is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected jump from US$1.8 Bn in 2022 to an impressive US$3.1 Bn in 2030, showcasing an 8.2% CAGR over the period of 2023-2030. The ever-expanding reach of the internet, with a staggering 4.9 billion users globally and an annual growth rate of 7.3%, is fueling the surge in demand for website builder software, says the report.



“This surge is not confined only to affluent nations; developing economies are witnessing a significant uptick in Internet adoption, and thereby creating a new wave of users, and businesses eager to establish a robust online presence,” states a company analyst.

Further propelling this growth is the unprecedented surge in the e-Commerce sector. The e-commerce platforms, thriving on user-generated content and efficient transaction processing, are a driving force behind the adoption of website builder software. Businesses globally are tapping into the benefits of cost-effective marketing, efficient information management, and streamlined customer service, pushing the website builder software market to new heights.

While the DIY revolution has emerged synonymous to simple website building for all, the website builder software is capitalising on this trend by providing user-friendly interfaces, allowing individuals, freelancers, and small enterprises to create an online presence without the need for technical coding expertise. This quick and cost-effective solution is reshaping the landscape of internet presence.

“The surge in online shopping is reshaping website builder software features. Platforms are now equipped with integrated e-commerce solutions, including shopping carts, payment gateways, and inventory management tools,” explains the analyst further, adding, “This democratisation of e-Commerce tools is leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes, enabling smoother entry into the thriving online marketplace”.

The website builder software market is riding the wave of Internet penetration, the e-commerce explosion, and the DIY revolution. North America, and Europe continue to lead the charge. The DIY movement, popularised in various domains, has found a significant home in the digital space, benefiting the market to a large extent.





The Battle for Dominance Prevails, Static Maintains Dominance over Dynamic

The static segment took the lead in 2022, featuring HTML-coded web pages with constant content. Minimal maintenance work is a key advantage, making static websites appealing for straightforward web presence.

On the other hand, the dynamic category is set to experience the fastest growth, chosen by many startups for its quick visitor attraction. Dynamic websites offer flexibility, allowing adjustments as and when necessary to cater to evolving business needs.

Cloud-Based Category Triumphs While On-Premises Emerges Strong

In 2022, cloud-based deployment ruled the industry, transforming organisational IT services. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are favouring cloud technology for data storage and enhanced security features.

The on-premises software segment is projected to grow substantially, despite higher costs, owing to perceived security advantages. Complete control over the software instance on the organisation's premises is a key factor driving on-premises software adoption.

Commercial End Users March Ahead, Individual Users Pick Pace

The commercial end user segment led the market in 2022, propelled by the growth of e-commerce and online market reliance. A website is considered indispensable for boosting sales, clientele, and cutting marketing costs, driving demand from this sector.

On the other hand, the individuals end user category spearheads growth and is poised to display the fastest growth through the end of forecast year as users, without prior coding experience, opt for easy-to-use website builders.

As AI becomes a cornerstone in various industries, its impact on the website builder software market is undeniable. AI-powered design suggestions empower users to create visually appealing and functional webpages. AI-driven analytics offer businesses insights into user behavior, traffic patterns, and essential indicators, optimising websites for enhanced user engagement and conversion rates.

Mobile responsiveness is taking center stage in the website builder landscape, reflecting the global shift toward mobile-first browsing. With over 50% of internet traffic originating from mobile devices, platforms are prioritising mobile-responsive design to automatically adjust layouts, images, and other elements to varying screen sizes.

North America, and Europe Represent the Regional Frontrunners, Former Maintains Unwavering Dominance

The North American region is poised to command a significant share of the global website builder software market, driven by high internet penetration rates, and early adoption of digital technologies.

Meanwhile, Europe is experiencing growth fueled by strict data privacy laws, including GDPR compliance, reflecting a changing regulatory landscape shaping the market.

North America, and Europe, each with its unique strengths, play pivotal roles in steering the industry towards a projected value of US$3.12 Bn by 2030. As businesses, and individuals navigate this evolving landscape, choices in website design, deployment, and end-user preferences are defining the future trajectory of the market.

North America continues to contribute the majority of worldwide revenue, leveraging its tech-savvy consumer base. A robust digital infrastructure and the presence of key market participants, notably in the US, solidify North America's leadership.

Europe's rising significance is clearly attributable to the GDPR, and stringent data privacy laws, fostering the emergence of local website builder platforms.

Diversity in languages, and cultures within Europe drives the need for localised solutions, expanding the market's footprint.

HubSpot Inc.

Jimdo GmbH

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

Edicy LLC (Voog)

The Endurance International Group Inc.

semblance

SITE123

Squarespace

Square Inc.

Google Workspace

com Inc.

WOW Slider

Duda

Yola Inc.

Webflow





