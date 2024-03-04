SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Ventyx Biosciences Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/vtyx.



What is this all about?

The lawsuit alleges that the Offering Documents for Ventyx Biosciences’ IPO were negligently prepared, and that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, that: (1) Ventyx’s lead clinical product candidate VTX958 was less effective in treating psoriasis than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) as a result, VTX958’s clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; (3) accordingly, the Company had misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize effective product candidates; (4) Ventyx’s post-IPO business prospects were thus inflated; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. stock between October 18, 2021 and November 6, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 30, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com