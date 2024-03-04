OpenSciEd Completes High School Biology Course with Final Unit Release

New York, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSciEd, a science curriculum company that creates free, high quality, open-education resource classroom materials for grades K-12, is excited to announce the release of its final biology unit. This marks the completion of the High School Biology full-year course, designed to empower educators and deeply engage students in a rigorous exploration of the world around them.

Educators now have access to a high school biology course that:

Aligns with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS): All OpenSciEd units undergo a rigorous development process, ensuring they meet high quality standards for engaging student learning and alignment with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

(NGSS). Supports learners from all backgrounds: Coupled with curriculum-based professional learning, the course materials are packed with resources and supports that equip teachers to effectively implement phenomena-based instruction, fostering a deep understanding of scientific concepts among all students regardless of their previous exposure to science.

Offers flexibility and customization: Educators can quickly adapt and tailor lessons to address students' individual interests, strengths, and challenges.

Empowers student-driven learning: OpenSciEd's student-centered approach encourages students to ask questions, investigate, and collaborate with their peers as scientists to figure something out.

Starting in 2021, inquiryHub at the University of Colorado, Boulder, led a developers' consortium–including BSCS Science Learning, Northwestern University, and The Charles A. Dana Center- in creating the high school classroom materials. Hundreds of teachers and students across the country have field-tested the materials to ensure the phenomena-based units engage and encourage students to adopt the mindset and practices of scientists and engineers. In OpenSciEd classrooms, students learn to ask questions, conduct investigations, analyze data, design solutions, and communicate their findings effectively.

“When we set out to create the OpenSciEd High School Biology course, we worked with a talented, dedicated, and broad network of partners to ensure the development process would produce instructional materials aligned to today’s science standards," said Bill Penuel, Director of HS Development Consortium from inquiryHub, University of Colorado Boulder. "Based on the feedback we received from the field test, involvement of teachers in revisions, and external reviews, teachers using OpenSciEd in their classrooms can feel confident their students will receive an engaging science education that prepares for college and careers and helps them see how science and engineering can be used to make a difference in their communities.

The entire High School Biology course is now available for download on the OpenSciEd website. Educators can access the curriculum, along with a wealth of supporting resources, including:

Teacher guides and assessment materials

Interactive simulations and data visualizations

Phenomenon video library

Professional learning opportunities

"We are thrilled to provide educators with a complete biology course that empowers them to instill a love for science in their students while also equipping them with the rigorous science education they need to meet modern science learning standards," said Jim Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd. "OpenSciEd materials are designed to help teachers guide students through hands-on science learning that will prepare them for success in college and STEM careers. This release marks a significant milestone in our mission to make high quality science education accessible for all."

For more information, OpenSciEd encourages educators to check out www.openscied.org to explore the biology course materials and learn how OpenSciEd can help students develop the skills they need to do science, apply scientific knowledge to real-world problems, and build a scientific understanding that will make them successful in high school and beyond.