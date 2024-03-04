eQ Plc Managers' Transactions - Rettig Oy Ab

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

4 March 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rettig Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Tomas von Rettig

Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Janne Larma

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 54424/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-03-01

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 125000 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 125000 Volume weighted average price: 4.02 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.