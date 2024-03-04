Canvas GFX Announces Release 5.3 of Envision with Software Development Kit to Help Manufacturers Integrate Work Instructions with Leading PLM Platforms

Boston MA USA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvas GFX Inc., the leading provider of connected knowledge solutions for the manufacturing enterprise, announced release 5.3 of its flagship platform, Canvas® Envision®, at the 2024 Aras Community Event (ACE) in Fort Worth, Texas where product lifecycle management experts are meeting to explore the latest in PLM and Digital Thread innovation.



The Envision platform is used by manufacturing organizations to provide front-line workers with model-based work instructions for assembly, maintenance and repair, and training applications. With access to the latest design engineering and product information in a powerfully visual format, workers always have the information they need to do the job right, every time.

In release 5.3, the company is releasing an array of new features including:

Updates to its Software Development Kit, which can be used to offer embedded functionality within other applications, such as Aras Innovator PLM and SAIC ReadyOne. The company is showcasing integration within each of these platforms at the ACE event. Enhanced Document Management features, which provide powerful new ways to strengthen version control and drive new document workflows. Updated Markup & Review functionality, making it easier than ever for teams to collaborate – even remotely. Public Centers, which enable easy distribution of instructions created with Envision to anonymous viewers, such as consumers. Permanent Link Sharing, giving manufacturers an integrated way to easily manage redirects of instructions assigned to a URL or QR code, within the Envision application. Space Mouse support, which helps users leverage these powerful devices to create and manipulate 3D models when designing Envision documents.



“Work instructions have a direct impact on an organization’s ability to deliver on goals for quality, as people can only perform a task as well as the training and instructions they receive,” said Patricia Hume, CEO, Canvas GFX. “Interactive work instructions created with Envision help enhance understanding by utilizing diverse formats, including 2D, 3D, video, animations, and audio. With high quality learning materials, workers are set up for success, improving job satisfaction and retention.”

In addition to presenting the Envision platform in the exhibit area, the Canvas team will demonstrate the results of its collaboration with Aras, SAIC, and Razorleaf to integrate Envision interactive work instructions in the Aras-based ReadyOne platform offered by SAIC. ReadyOne is a rapidly deployable digital engineering ecosystem that offers an end-to-end digital thread for consistent, traceable, and comprehensive engineering solutions.

At the General Session on 5 March at 10:55AM, Cresta Bateman and Dave Ewing of SAIC will present “Digital Engineering on Day One,” showcasing the Department of Defense’s instruction on Digital Engineering, enabled by the integration of several platforms with ReadyOne, including Canvas Envision. In the Platform Flexibility Track on 5 March at 1:55PM, Ellie Linehan of Canvas GFX and Cresta Bateman of SAIC will present “ReadyOne, Aras Innovator & Canvas Envision: Delivering the Power of Model-based Instructional Content,” demonstrating how to leverage the features of these platforms to drive quality and improve productivity.





About Envision

The Envision platform delivers value across the manufacturing organization by connecting front-line workers to the latest design engineering and product information. Integrations with PLM, MES, FSM, and other systems ensure instructional content always contains the latest data and can be accessed and consumed through a variety of source-of-truth systems. Envision helps companies reduce costs associated with employee onboarding and training, support the achievement of KPIs related to employee satisfaction and retention, and accelerate time-to-market.



About Canvas

Canvas GFX creates powerful software solutions for manufacturing organizations who prioritize innovation. Our Connected Knowledge platform, Envision, supports Digital Transformation initiatives across the enterprise by connecting people to the knowledge they need to do their jobs to a higher standard. Canvas GFX is committed to helping companies leverage technology to enable the flow of knowledge along the entire digital thread to engage workers, reduce operating costs, and maximize revenue.