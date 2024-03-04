Global Sukuk Industry Report 2024: A $2063.5 Billion Market by 2029 - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sukuk Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global sukuk is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2063.5 billion by the end of 2029, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This expansion reflects a heightened inclination towards ethical investment principles and the diversification of issuers, from sovereign entities to corporates and financial institutions.

The research delves into the innovative and resilient nature of the Sukuk Market, which has gained traction globally, not only within regions with a strong presence of Islamic finance, such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia, but also in non-traditional markets. With strategic regulatory support and a growing appetite among global investors for Sharia-compliant assets, the sukuk market demonstrates a significant potential for becoming a mainstream fixture in the international financial landscape.

Segmental insights indicate a promising upswing in the usage of Murabahah sukuk due to its transparency and adherence to ethical guidelines, making it increasingly popular among investors. Financial institutions are portrayed as a dominant force, leveraging sukuk for capital enhancement and contributing to the sector's liquidity. The report reveals a notable trend towards green and sustainable sukuk, aligning with the global movement towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

It further illustrates the integration of digital technology into the sukuk market and the progression towards inclusivity through Islamic fintech innovations. Analyzing the regional perspectives, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region emerges as a vital hub for sukuk issuance, with the proliferation of Sharia-compliant instruments underscoring a robust investor base and substantial economic influence in the global arena. In summary, the Sukuk Market is not only paving the way for ethical and responsible investing but also contributing to global financial integration and economic development.

The research underscores the importance of innovative structures, cross-border issuances, and regulatory harmonization in fostering the market's growth.

Murabahah Sukuk emerging as a preferred sukuk type amongst investors for its straightforward, ethical structure

Financial institutions reinforcing the market through strategic capital raising and liquidity management

Green and sustainable sukuk aligning Islamic financial instruments with global sustainability goals

Digitization and technological advances offering enhanced accessibility and efficiency in sukuk trade

Increased regulatory support and harmonization propelling cross-border sukuk issuances

The comprehensive analysis within the report offers essential insights for market participants, investors, and regulators, charting the course for the future development of the Global Sukuk Market. The in-depth analysis of major companies in the market elucidates the competitive landscape and investment opportunities, predicting a sustained and ethical growth trajectory for the Global Sukuk Market in the forthcoming years.



