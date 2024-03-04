UPCX Launches New Staking Service

Singapore, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain-based open-source payment platform UPCX has launched a new staking service. This service allows users to lock in their assets and offers the opportunity to earn competitive annual percentage yields (APY) based on market conditions, with the aim of appreciating asset value.





Praised for its secure, transparent, and regulation-compliant financial services, UPCX covers a wide range of services including fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. With the addition of a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, customizable payment solutions, POS applications, and security-enhanced hardware wallets, UPCX continues to solidify its one-stop financial ecosystem.

UPCX offers a variety of staking periods, such as 30 days, 90 days, and 180 days, to accommodate different risk preferences and yield goals of users, enabling them to find suitable investment plans on the UPCX platform.

Details of the staking service are as follows:

- 30-day staking: Stake any amount of $UPC for 30 days, with an APY of 20%

- 90-day staking: Stake any amount of $UPC for 90 days, with an APY of 50%

- 180-day staking: Stake any amount of $UPC for 180 days, with an APY of 100%

- When a referral stake is made using a referral code, the referrer will receive a 20% bonus of the staking rewards earned by the referee. For example, if person A refers person B, and person B earns $10 in staking rewards, person A will receive a $2 bonus.

- Staking link: https://upcx-staking.io/

UPCX is committed to strict adherence to legal and regulatory requirements in all regions, and promotes its services globally. Due to the importance of legal risks and compliance, certain services may not be available in all countries and regions. UPCX is dedicated to ensuring the legality and compliance of its services while abiding by local laws and regulations.

About UPCX (UPC)

The UPCX platform greatly simplifies and automates financial processes through a series of financial innovation products, such as smart contracts, scheduled payments, recurring payments, non-custodial escrow services, and licensed payments. These offerings not only enhance the security and efficiency of transactions but also provide users with more flexible transaction options. The smart contracts on UPCX are particularly suitable for financial transactions, asset management, supply chain management, and voting systems, offering new solutions for the needs of various commercial and individual users.

