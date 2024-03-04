Duravit USA Expands SensoWash® Collection with Smart Updates to SensoWash® u and SensoWash® Classic, Elevating Bathroom Hygiene

Duluth, GA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (March 4, 2024 – Duluth, GA) – Duravit USA is pleased to announce an expansion of its industry-leading shower toilet products with refreshed designs for SensoWash® u and SensoWash® Classic . Combining innovative technology and uncompromising functionality, the SensoWash® series meets every requirement for contemporary bathrooms today – cleanliness, ease of use and responsible design across a range of price points. Each offering ensures ultimate comfort in the bathroom through personalized settings accessed easily through the SensoWash® app or with the compact remote control.

“Duravit’s strategic SensoWash® expansion continues to support our efforts to educate and build awareness across the US market on the benefits of this growing product category,” says Bob Downie, President & CEO of Duravit USA, Inc. “Not only are they beautiful to use, shower toilets are inherently hygienic and provide exceptional user personalization with improved integrated smart features. From premium models to entry level offerings, the SensoWash® series continues to help our customers upgrade their everyday.”

SensoWash® U - Integrated Shower Toilet

With its sleek skirted design and integrated flushing system, SensoWash® u is a Durvait classic, providing a modern wellness experience at a more accessible price point. The toilet’s updated spray wand design ensures personalized hygienic cleansing with Rearwash, Frontwash and Comfortwash settings. Water intensity, temperature, and spray wand positioning can be modified according to user preference. The SensoWash® u toilet seat provides several opening and closing features as well as a seat heating option for added comfort and ease of use. Designed for optimal efficiency and performance, SensoWash® u has an intelligent energy saving mode – the shower toilet will switch to this mode automatically when not used for 24 hours. Duravit’s Rimless Technology® rinses the entire surface of the bowl using the least amount of water possible after each use. The shower toilet’s updated design also moves select features to the top of the fixture for easy access when undergoing servicing or maintenance. Using the SensoWash® remote or app, users can create two personalized flushing profiles that can be controlled up to ten feet away from the fixture for seamless functionality.

SensoWash® Classic - Shower Toilet Seat

Inspired by designer Philippe Starck’s first shower toilet seat, the SensoWash® Starck, the SensoWash® Classic references the original design with new updates for enhanced functionality and a fresh design at a competitive price point for mid-market offerings. Users can upgrade from their SensoWash® Starck seat to the SensoWash® Classic with a simple mount replacement. This modern bidet seat features a wrap-over lid and more compact housing which manages to integrate a full package of functionality including Rearwash, Frontwash, and Comfortwash cleansing options, plus a warm air dryer for gentle drying after use. SensoWash® Classic also offers seat heating with Eco Mode, night lighting, and automatic lid opening and closing based on the proximity of the user. This model provides premium odor extraction with an optimized filter that can run 100,000 hours before replacement as well as a special descaling function. Sleek and easy to use, all of the toilet’s features are now hidden underneath a magnetic glass panel and can be controlled with touch buttons or via the SensoWash® app and remote. The SensoWash® Classic is compatible with several Duravit ceramics including Starck 2, Starck 3, Darling New, ME by Starck and DuraStyle.

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms. Active across more than 130 countries worldwide, the brand serves as a complete bathroom supplier with a product portfolio comprising premium sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower bases, shower toilets, faucets, accessories as well as installation and wellness systems. Duravit’s in-house design team frequently collaborates with a global network of high-profile designers such as Cecilie Manz, Philippe Starck, Christian Werner, Sebastian Herkner, and Bertrand Lejoly to create award-winning bathroom solutions. Through uncompromising product excellence, material innovation, and trusted service, Duravit provides endless design possibilities to upgrade the everyday at all market price points. Across its operations, Duravit remains focused on environmentally responsible design and manufacturing with a strategic mission to become a climate-neutral business by 2045.

Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA.

