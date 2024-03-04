inGroup International Recognized For Growing Revenue Four Years In A Row

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International was recently recognized as one of a select group of companies that has continually grown revenues for the last four consecutive years.



The recognition came from the Direct Selling News (DSN), a respected industry publication known for accurately monitoring many companies' results and overall trends.

DSN’s data shows that the last four years have created unpredictable economic conditions, and inGroup was 1 of only 22 companies they monitored, showing continued annual growth over that time.

In response to this, inGroup's Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Varvaro, said, "We are very proud that inGroup has grown every year since its launch in 2016, and we appreciate DSN’s recognition of our last four years. Covid headwinds in 2020-22 certainly made growth more challenging for travel-related companies. During that time, we chose to continue investing in our Members and Partners, which continues to pay off now."

Varvaro also emphasized the company's future direction. "The travel industry is moving faster than ever. This brings new opportunities and challenges. We are responding by creating more value for our current and future customers, and we are confident this will create continued growth."

inGroups Co-CEO and Co-Founder Frank Codina said, “Our continued growth is a result of our unmatched concept, a dedicated team, loyal Members, and our unwavering Field Partners. We appreciate being included on DSN’s list and how it confirms our strength amongst our industry’s peers.”

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which can be used to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.