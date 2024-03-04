Global, Oncolytic Virus Therapy Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $53.06 Billion by 2028, Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Rising Awareness

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market was valued at USD 15.38 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 23.10% through 2028, reaching USD 53.06 billion.

Oncolytic viruses have gained attention and significance in the field of cancer therapy due to their potential as a targeted and innovative treatment approach. Oncolytic viruses have an inherent preference for infecting and replicating within cancer cells. This selectivity is often based on differences in cellular factors and molecular characteristics between cancer cells and healthy cells.

Once inside cancer cells, oncolytic viruses replicate and multiply. This replication eventually leads to the lysis (bursting) of the cancer cell, releasing newly formed viral particles that can infect adjacent cancer cells. This process continues, effectively spreading the infection throughout the tumor.







Ongoing research has deepened our understanding of oncolytic viruses, leading to the development of more potent and targeted therapies. This scientific progress drives innovation in the field. Positive outcomes in clinical trials and real-world applications of oncolytic virus therapies for various cancer types have boosted confidence in their efficacy.

Demonstrating survival benefits and improved outcomes for patients has been a key driver. The concept of combining oncolytic virus therapy with other treatment modalities, such as immunotherapies or targeted therapies, has gained traction. This combination approach enhances the potential for better cancer treatment outcomes. Increased awareness and education about oncolytic virus therapy among healthcare professionals, patients, and the public have contributed to its acceptance and adoption.

Key Market Trends



Different virus platforms have unique mechanisms of tumor selectivity, replication kinetics, and host interactions. Researchers are studying these properties to optimize each platform for specific cancer types and patient populations. Combining different virus platforms with one another or with other cancer treatments, such as immunotherapies or targeted therapies, is a growing trend.

These combinations offer the potential for enhanced therapeutic effects and expanded applications. The diversity of virus platforms allows for a more personalized approach to treatment. By selecting the most suitable virus platform based on a patient's cancer characteristics, oncolytic virus therapy can be tailored to individual needs. The use of diverse virus platforms can help overcome challenges related to resistance mechanisms that tumors may develop against a particular virus.

By switching to a different virus platform, clinicians can potentially re-sensitize the tumor to therapy. Different virus platforms come with varying safety profiles. Researchers aim to identify platforms that minimize off-target effects and adverse events while maximizing antitumor effects. The choice of virus platform can influence the method of delivery, such as intratumoral injection, intravenous administration, or targeted delivery systems. These strategies are designed to enhance virus distribution and tumor penetration.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $53.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies presents in the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market.

Amgen Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd.

Vyriad, Inc.

SillaJen Biotherapeutics

Cold Genesys Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Replimune Group Inc.

Genelux Corporation

Report Scope



Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By Virus Type:

Adenovirus

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Measles Virus

Reovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)

Others

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By Application:

Solid Tumors

Hematological Malignancies

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5leun

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment