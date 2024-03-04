Global, Oncolytic Virus Therapy Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $53.06 Billion by 2028, Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Rising Awareness

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market was valued at USD 15.38 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 23.10% through 2028, reaching USD 53.06 billion.
Oncolytic viruses have gained attention and significance in the field of cancer therapy due to their potential as a targeted and innovative treatment approach. Oncolytic viruses have an inherent preference for infecting and replicating within cancer cells. This selectivity is often based on differences in cellular factors and molecular characteristics between cancer cells and healthy cells.
Once inside cancer cells, oncolytic viruses replicate and multiply. This replication eventually leads to the lysis (bursting) of the cancer cell, releasing newly formed viral particles that can infect adjacent cancer cells. This process continues, effectively spreading the infection throughout the tumor.
Ongoing research has deepened our understanding of oncolytic viruses, leading to the development of more potent and targeted therapies. This scientific progress drives innovation in the field. Positive outcomes in clinical trials and real-world applications of oncolytic virus therapies for various cancer types have boosted confidence in their efficacy.
Demonstrating survival benefits and improved outcomes for patients has been a key driver. The concept of combining oncolytic virus therapy with other treatment modalities, such as immunotherapies or targeted therapies, has gained traction. This combination approach enhances the potential for better cancer treatment outcomes. Increased awareness and education about oncolytic virus therapy among healthcare professionals, patients, and the public have contributed to its acceptance and adoption.
Key Market Trends
Different virus platforms have unique mechanisms of tumor selectivity, replication kinetics, and host interactions. Researchers are studying these properties to optimize each platform for specific cancer types and patient populations. Combining different virus platforms with one another or with other cancer treatments, such as immunotherapies or targeted therapies, is a growing trend.
These combinations offer the potential for enhanced therapeutic effects and expanded applications. The diversity of virus platforms allows for a more personalized approach to treatment. By selecting the most suitable virus platform based on a patient's cancer characteristics, oncolytic virus therapy can be tailored to individual needs. The use of diverse virus platforms can help overcome challenges related to resistance mechanisms that tumors may develop against a particular virus.
By switching to a different virus platform, clinicians can potentially re-sensitize the tumor to therapy. Different virus platforms come with varying safety profiles. Researchers aim to identify platforms that minimize off-target effects and adverse events while maximizing antitumor effects. The choice of virus platform can influence the method of delivery, such as intratumoral injection, intravenous administration, or targeted delivery systems. These strategies are designed to enhance virus distribution and tumor penetration.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$15.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$53.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies presents in the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market.
- Amgen Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
- PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd.
- Vyriad, Inc.
- SillaJen Biotherapeutics
- Cold Genesys Inc.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Replimune Group Inc.
- Genelux Corporation
Report Scope
Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By Virus Type:
- Adenovirus
- Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)
- Measles Virus
- Reovirus
- Vaccinia Virus
- Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)
- Others
Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By Application:
- Solid Tumors
- Hematological Malignancies
Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Japan
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5leun
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment