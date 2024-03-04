Global Laboratory Supplies Industry Report 2024: A $55.93 Billion Market by 2028 - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Supplies Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Supplies Market was valued at USD 38.02 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.80% through 2028, reaching USD 55.93 billion.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are continuously evolving, with increasing investments in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. This sector's growth fuels the demand for laboratory supplies, particularly for quality control and clinical research. The increasing demand for diagnostic tests, including clinical, molecular, and genetic diagnostics, stimulates the laboratory supplies market. Diagnostic laboratories require various supplies to conduct tests for disease diagnosis and monitoring.

Growing concerns about environmental pollution, climate change, and water and air quality drive the demand for laboratory supplies used in environmental monitoring and testing, including sensors, spectrometers, and reagents. Advances in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine are pushing the need for specialized laboratory supplies, such as DNA sequencers, PCR instruments, and cell culture media.

The adoption of digital technologies and automation in laboratories is driving the need for modern laboratory supplies, including robotic systems, automated liquid handling, and data management tools. A growing emphasis on sustainability is driving the development and adoption of eco-friendly laboratory supplies and equipment.



Key Market Trends



The rise of e-commerce has led to the emergence of online marketplaces specializing in laboratory supplies. These platforms allow laboratories to browse, compare, and purchase a wide range of supplies, including equipment, reagents, and consumables, with the convenience of online shopping. Many laboratory supply companies have moved from traditional paper catalogs to digital catalogs, which can be easily accessed online.

Digital catalogs provide up-to-date product information, pricing, and specifications, making it easier for customers to find what they need. Digital platforms provide transparency in pricing, allowing customers to compare prices and product offerings from different suppliers. This transparency can lead to more competitive pricing and informed purchasing decisions. Digitalization streamlines the procurement process

Laboratories can create digital purchase orders, track orders, and manage their inventory electronically, reducing paperwork and administrative burdens. E-commerce has expanded the reach of laboratory supplies. Laboratories can access products from suppliers worldwide, expanding their options and potentially finding unique or specialized items. E-commerce facilitates various digital payment methods, including credit cards, electronic funds transfer (EFT), and digital wallets, streamlining the payment process.

