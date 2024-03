Rob Chang, CEO, Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) Featured on the debut of the Blockchangers Podcast

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Villani , CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital funds, a leading digital asset investment and advisory organization, interviews Rob Chang , CEO, Gryphon Digital Mining, (NASDAQ: GRYP) for an in-depth discussion on Bitcoin's halving impact on miners, reducing environmental footprint, Gryphon's mission is to lead the industry in operational excellence while actively reducing its environmental footprint. With a focus on sustainability, Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. aims to facilitate the integration of digital assets into clean energy grids.





Mr. Chang is an experienced executive who most recently was the CFO of Riot Blockchain and has consulted for other publicly traded blockchain mining companies. He has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry including serving as the Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining at Cantor Fitzgerald where he was recognized by Bloomberg as the Best Precious Metals Analyst in Q1 2016. His career achievements include rescuing a NASDAQ-listed company from bankruptcy despite regulatory and industry headwinds. Mr.Chang is frequently quoted and a regular guest of several media outlets including Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal. Mr.Chang also previously served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at an investment firm that managed $3 billion in assets. He currently sits on the boards of Ur-Energy and Fission Uranium. Mr. Chang completed his MBA at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

(FAIR DISCLOSURE: Alpha Sigma Capital funds own shares of Gryphon Digital Mining.)

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining initiated its digital assets mining endeavors in September 2021, driven by a commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship. The company's goal is to become a leading force in the industry while actively mitigating its environmental impact to achieve carbon neutrality. Emphasizing sustainability, Gryphon strives to promote the integration of digital assets into clean energy systems. Operating around 9,000 bitcoin ASIC mining computers, termed as "miners," Gryphon has deployed these units at third-party mining data centers situated in New York. As an environmentally and socially responsible bitcoin miner, Gryphon aims to establish the world's largest bitcoin mining operation with a carbon-neutral footprint. Presently, Gryphon employs net carbon-neutral energy sources within its power supply. For more information, please visit www.gryphondigitalmining.com.

About Alpha Transform Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Transform Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive research at www.alphasigma.fund/research .

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/



DISCLAIMER

