Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists for 7MM: Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts, 2020-2023 and 2024-2034

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists, addressable patient pool, competitive landscape, and future market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.



The Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists market report provides insights around existing treatment practices in patients with Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists, approved (if any) and emerging Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists, market share of individual therapies, patient pool eligible for treatment with Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists, along with current and forecasted 7MM Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists market size from 2020-2034 by therapies and by indication.

The report also covers current unmet needs and challenges while incorporating new classes in treatment paradigm, variations in accessibility and acceptability of new Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists in different geographies, along with insights on Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists pricing reimbursements to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Overview



This segment will provide detailed information beginning with the inhibitor journey from discovery of the mutation or protein expression to its entry into clinical development followed by its upcoming commercial potential. This segment will dive into the different indications for which the inhibitor is being developed for, which would further give insights on the potential addressable patient population. Moreover, this segment will also give a brief overview around the existing treatment paradigm of the target indications.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists in Clinical Practice



This section will give in depth information about the existing local and systemic options in the current treatment paradigm of all the potential indications, in which most of the pharmaceutical companies are actively evaluating their inhibitors. Potential of the emerging Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists in changing the current clinical practice guidelines is crucial to analyze especially when it comes to real world scenario.



It will also include the relevance and importance of incorporation of biomarker testing at varying stages of the disease. It is also important to understand that implementing such tests in routine clinical practice is not uniform in different countries due to issues such as cost, accessibility, reimbursement and non-recommendation in guidelines.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists report encloses a detailed analysis of marketed therapies and late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) therapies. It also helps understand the Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists clinical trial details, pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations related to Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists, their approval timelines, patent details, advantages and disadvantages, latest news and press releases.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Marketed Drugs



The Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists marketed drug section will provide detailed drug profiles of already approved therapies. Information around clinical development activities, launch timing, regulatory milestones along with safety and efficacy data of the therapy will be included.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Emerging Drugs



Apart from a comprehensive Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists competitive landscape in tabular form, the emerging KRAS Inhibitor chapters provides the product details and other development activities of the emerging Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists under the late and mid-stage of clinical development for various indications.



Drug Class Insights



The Drug Class Insights section will provide comprehensive information on Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists as a class. This will include a broad overview of the class and its role in treating specific conditions. Insights may cover the historical clinical development of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists, their mechanism of action, their subtypes and future commercial prospects. Additionally, the section will provide detailed information about current trends, challenges, and future prospects for this class of drugs.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Outlook



This section will include details on changing Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists market dynamics post initiation of clinical development activities of the inhibitor. It will also provide a detailed summary and comparison of all the therapies being developed by leading players in this space. This section will highlight the advantages of one therapy over the other after assessment based on parameters such as data availability in the form of safety and efficacy, number of patients enrolled in each trial, and trial's inclusion criteria. There will be a Key focus on the importance of development and need for the commercial success of these targeted therapies to achieve treatment goals that physicians and patients are looking for. It will also sum up all the early stage players active in this space.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake rate of potential Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists already launched and expected to be launched in the market during 2020-2034, which depends on the competitive landscape, safety, efficacy data, and order of entry. It is important to understand that the key players evaluating their novel therapies in the pivotal and confirmatory trials should remain vigilant when selecting appropriate comparators to stand the greatest chance of a positive opinion from regulatory bodies, leading to approval, smooth launch, and rapid uptake.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III and Phase II stages. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists.



KOL Views



To keep up with current and future market trends, we incorporate Key physicians, Therapy Area Researcher's, and other Industry Experts' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill in the data gaps and validate our secondary research. 25+ Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) were contacted for insights on Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists' incorporation in the evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, drug uptake, along with challenges related to accessibility.



Qualitative Analysis



The publisher performs qualitative and market Intelligence analysis using various approaches, such as SWOT analysis and Analyst views. In the SWOT analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in terms of disease diagnosis, patient awareness, competitive landscape, cost-effectiveness, and geographical accessibility of therapies are provided. These pointers are based on the analyst's discretion and assessment of the cost analysis and existing and evolving treatment landscape.



Market Access and Reimbursement



This section will include insights around the standard HTA pricing, recent reformations in 2024 and modifications in reimbursement process in the 7MM. For example, In the United States, a multi payer model exists when it comes to drug pricing regime, which is currently undergoing significant changes, with recent federal legislation, such as the Prescription Drug Pricing Reform provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, significantly altering the pricing regime under certain federal programs. Whereas in Germany, the market access differs from the systems followed in many other countries as no pricing and reimbursement approval is required during launch of a new therapy.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, target patient pool, epidemiology and market forecasts, information around patient journey and varying biomarker testing rates

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies drug chapters, insights on Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists addressable patient pool

A detailed review of the Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, and treatment preferences that help in shaping and driving the 7MM Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists market.

Market Size of Inhibitors by therapies and indication will be provided

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Report Key Strengths

11 Years Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Competitive Landscape of current and emerging therapies

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Total Addressable patient population

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Approved and Emerging therapy Profiles

Physician's perspectives/KOL opinions

Biomarker testing and Patient journey

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Analyst Views)

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Size by therapy and indication

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Unmet Needs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpnq7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.