FruchtExpress Grabher to Make All-Cash Take-Over Bid Directly to Shareholders of Commander Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FruchtExpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG ("FEx"), announced today that it intends to make a formal offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CMD) ("Commander" or the "Company"), a British Columbia company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), for cash consideration of C$0.09 per Common Share (the "Offer Price"). FEx intends to make the Offer directly to all shareholders of Commander so that they can determine the outcome of their investment.



FEx became a shareholder of the Company in 2019. As of the date hereof, FEx controls or directs, directly or indirectly, 7,850,000 Common Shares, representing 19.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Felix Grabher, CEO of FEx comments: ”Commander Resources has been an important investment in FEx’ exploration portfolio for many years and we have closely followed and supported the Company's progress over the last few years. We would therefore like to express our gratitude to Rob and his team and look forward to continuing our professional working relationship.

Commander has some highly prospective projects. Given the current market conditions, we feel it is the right time to take Commander private. Mineral exploration is an essential part of our modern society, even though it is generally very undervalued and underappreciated at present. We will continue to support this fundamentally important sector.”

Financial and Strategic Benefits of the Offer

Shareholders who accept FEx’ Offer of C$0.09 in cash per Common Share will realize a favorable outcome for their investment in Commander. The Offer is definite, direct and provides guaranteed value and a reliable avenue to completion.

FEx believes the significant benefits of the Offer include, among others:

Attractive cash payment which provides immediate liquidity to holders of thinly-traded Common Shares through a low-risk transaction, despite being made in a very tough market environment.

Transacting with FEx, a company that has an extensive track record and reputation of completing transactions in various sectors in Europe and Canada.

Offsetting the risk of downward impact on Common share price. If the Offer is not successful and no alternative transaction is available or is otherwise capable of obtaining the regulatory approvals, FEx believes it is highly likely that the trading price of the Common Shares will decline to lower levels and trade in a way that reflects the inherent volatility of the global capital markets for mineral exploration stocks and the limited liquidity of the Common Shares.

Facilitate the development of Commander's assets without requiring substantial debt and/or equity financing to fund a significant capital program, which would be carried out in a market environment that carries material financing risk and would likely result in significant dilution to shareholders – all against a backdrop of significant development and execution risk that necessitates technical expertise.

Tax-Efficient Structure. FEx is contemplating an acquisition of Common Shares directly from Commander shareholders, which FEx expects will be more tax-efficient for shareholders than a distribution following an asset sale.

No Financing Condition. FEx has the financial resources necessary to satisfy the Offer in full with cash on hand and does not require external financing.

Background to the Offer

FEx believes that the current public market for exploration companies is very inefficient and does not reflect the development potential of a large number of companies. Therefore, whenever necessary, FEx intends to take appropriate action to protect its own investments, together with all shareholders taking an active approach to business development and return on investment. In this context, the decision in favour of the takeover bid was taken unanimously by the FEx Board of Directors.

FEx recognises the need for a higher level of exploration activity at Commanders' projects, which includes a very active management of the asset portfolio with a clearly defined process for further development or divestment of projects. Although limited, this will also benefit the overall environment for Canadian exploration assets.

Offer Details

Full details of the Offer will be provided in a formal offer and take-over bid circular, letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the "Offer Documents") to be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mailed to Commander shareholders. FEx will request a list of security holders from Commander and expects to mail the Offer Documents as soon as practicable after receipt of such list. The Offer will be open for acceptance for a period of 105 days following formal commencement, unless the Offer is extended, accelerated or withdrawn in accordance with its terms.

Full details of the Offer will be provided in the Offer Documents to be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mailed to Commander shareholders. This news release is not a substitute for the Offer Documents. The Offer Documents are not currently available but, once they are made available, will contain important information relating to the Offer, FEx and Commander and should be reviewed carefully.

Holders of Common Shares should consult their own tax advisors having regard to their own particular circumstances to determine the particular tax consequences to them of a disposition of Common Shares pursuant to the Offer, a compulsory acquisition or subsequent acquisition transaction.

Readers are cautioned that FEx may determine not to make or proceed with the Offer and there can be no assurance that the Offer will be made or that the final terms of the Offer will be as described in this news release.

About FEx

FEx is one of the largest privately owned food wholesalers in Central Europe. FEx’ Treasury Unit/Family Office invests in various sectors such as infrastructure, energy and commodities, including shares in mineral exploration companies with projects in North America and Europe. We favour an active approach as a shareholder and support companies at various stages of development. For additional information on FEx, please visit its website at https://www.fruchtexpress.at/

