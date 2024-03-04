American Institutes for Research Experts to Present on a Range of Educational Issues During Annual Comparative and International Education Society Conference

Arlington, Va., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) conference, March 10–14 in Miami, Florida. The theme for this year’s conference is “The Power of Protest” and aligns with AIR’s work to improve the quality and relevance of education programs in developing countries, in pursuit of a more equitable and just world.

CIES is the largest and oldest global comparative and international education society, with more than 4,000 members representing over 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and agencies in more than 120 countries.

AIR experts will present on a wide range of topics, including using research to improve literacy interventions in school feeding programs; multi-lingual literacy; innovative foundational literacy and language assessments; examining public policies, curriculums, and programs across the educational ecosystem in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region; advancing education measurement for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; mental health and academic resilience; and more. AIR is a Platinum sponsor for the event.

Panels, workshops, and poster sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Eastern Daylight Time). Please visit the CIES website for session locations and for a list of other conference activities. Learn more about how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation, and technical assistance on the AIR website.



Sunday, March 10

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pre-conference Workshop: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools

AIR Workshop Chair: Amy Rathbun

AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Emily Pawlowski, Jason Solinksy, and Marissa Hall



Monday, March 11

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Panel: Advancing Education Measurement for SDG 4.1.1(a): Improving Assessment Tools, Methods, and Reporting

AIR Presenter: Abdullah Ferdous

9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Panel: Building Youth Agency Through Participatory MEL Methods in LAC

AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez

AIR Presenters: Ana Gonzalez, Mauricio Estrada Matute, and Amanda Ortega

Poster: Mental Health and Academic Resilience: A Tale of Two Eras from PISA 2018 and PISA 2022

AIR Presenters: Jason Solinksy, Marissa Hall, Yuan Zhang, and Sakiko Ikoma



Tuesday, March 12

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Panel: Exploring Assessment Practices and Educational Equity in Diverse Contexts

AIR Presenter: Markus Broer



Wednesday, March 13

4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Panel: Jumpstarting primary school: Approaches to ECE for Near-1st Graders with No Prior Access

AIR Presenter: Elizabeth Spier



Thursday, March 14

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Panel: Language(s) of Instruction: A Discussion of the Academic, Social, and Cultural Complexities of a Contentious Issue

AIR Presenters: Pooja Reddy Nakamura and Adria Molotsky

Paper: Social Movements, Ideology, and Resistance: Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar

AIR Presenters: Ella Hutzler and Cody Bock

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Panel: Innovative Foundation Literacy and Language Assessments

AIR Presenter: Pooja Reddy Nakamura

Poster: Cross-National Variation in Teacher Shortages During the Pandemic: Comparing PISA 2018 and PISA 2022 Data

AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Yuan Zhang, and Sakiko Ikoma

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Panel: Harnessing the Transformational Power of Literacy: Using Research to Build More Effective Literacy Interventions in School Feeding Programs

AIR Presenters: Jill Pritts, Anasthasie Liberiste-Osirus, Pooja Reddy Nakamura, Vanessa Hoffman, and Daniel Zaas



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachment