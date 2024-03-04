American Institutes for Research Experts to Present on a Range of Educational Issues During Annual Comparative and International Education Society Conference

| Source: American Institutes for Research American Institutes for Research

Arlington, Va., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) conference, March 10–14 in Miami, Florida. The theme for this year’s conference is “The Power of Protest” and aligns with AIR’s work to improve the quality and relevance of education programs in developing countries, in pursuit of a more equitable and just world.

CIES is the largest and oldest global comparative and international education society, with more than 4,000 members representing over 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and agencies in more than 120 countries.

AIR experts will present on a wide range of topics, including using research to improve literacy interventions in school feeding programs; multi-lingual literacy; innovative foundational literacy and language assessments; examining public policies, curriculums, and programs across the educational ecosystem in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region; advancing education measurement for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; mental health and academic resilience; and more. AIR is a Platinum sponsor for the event.

Panels, workshops, and poster sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Eastern Daylight Time). Please visit the CIES website for session locations and for a list of other conference activities. Learn more about how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation, and technical assistance on the AIR website.     
 

Sunday, March 10

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pre-conference Workshop: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools    
AIR Workshop Chair: Amy Rathbun    
AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Emily Pawlowski, Jason Solinksy, and Marissa Hall    
 

Monday, March 11

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Panel: Advancing Education Measurement for SDG 4.1.1(a): Improving Assessment Tools, Methods, and Reporting     
AIR PresenterAbdullah Ferdous

9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Panel: Building Youth Agency Through Participatory MEL Methods in LAC     
AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez     
AIR Presenters: Ana Gonzalez, Mauricio Estrada Matute, and Amanda Ortega

Poster: Mental Health and Academic Resilience: A Tale of Two Eras from PISA 2018 and PISA 2022   
AIR Presenters: Jason Solinksy, Marissa Hall, Yuan Zhang, and Sakiko Ikoma    
 

Tuesday, March 12

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Panel: Exploring Assessment Practices and Educational Equity in Diverse Contexts     
AIR Presenter: Markus Broer     
 

Wednesday, March 13

4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Panel: Jumpstarting primary school: Approaches to ECE for Near-1st Graders with No Prior Access     
AIR Presenter: Elizabeth Spier     
 

Thursday, March 14

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Panel: Language(s) of Instruction: A Discussion of the Academic, Social, and Cultural Complexities of a Contentious Issue     
AIR Presenters: Pooja Reddy Nakamura and Adria Molotsky

Paper: Social Movements, Ideology, and Resistance: Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar   
AIR Presenters: Ella Hutzler and Cody Bock

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Panel: Innovative Foundation Literacy and Language Assessments   
AIR Presenter: Pooja Reddy Nakamura

Poster: Cross-National Variation in Teacher Shortages During the Pandemic: Comparing PISA 2018 and PISA 2022 Data   
AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Yuan Zhang, and Sakiko Ikoma

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Panel: Harnessing the Transformational Power of Literacy: Using Research to Build More Effective Literacy Interventions in School Feeding Programs   
AIR Presenters: Jill Pritts, Anasthasie Liberiste-Osirus, Pooja Reddy Nakamura, Vanessa Hoffman, and Daniel Zaas    
 

About AIR     
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Comparative and International Education Society Conference
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                international development
                            
                            
                                international literacy
                            
                            
                                international education
                            
                            
                                foundational learning
                            
                            
                                education measurement
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data