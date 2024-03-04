OCS-02 (Licaminlimab) for Autoimmune Uveitis for 7MM: Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights, 2019-2023 and 2024-2032

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OCS-02 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about OCS-02 for autoimmune uveitis in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the OCS-02 for autoimmune uveitis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the OCS-02 for autoimmune uveitis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the OCS-02 market forecast analysis for autoimmune uveitis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in autoimmune uveitis.



Drug Summary



OCS-02 (Licaminlimab) is a single-chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and neutralizes the activity of human TNF-a, with a dual mechanism of action (MoA), anti-inflammation, and anti-necrosis. Unlike full-length monoclonal antibodies, scFv fragments can penetrate ocular surface tissues when used as eye drops due to the smaller molecule size giving it the potential to become the first approved topical biologic for DED.



For OCS-02 company anticipate initiating Phase IIb clinical trials in the first half of 2023, evaluating its use as a potential treatment for non-infectious anterior uveitis and expect result of the trials to be available in 2024.

OCS-02 Analytical Perspective

In-depth OCS-02 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of OCS-02 for autoimmune uveitis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



OCS-02 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of OCS-02 for autoimmune uveitis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for autoimmune uveitis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence OCS-02 dominance.

Other emerging products for autoimmune uveitis are expected to give tough market competition to OCS-02 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of OCS-02 in autoimmune uveitis.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of OCS-02 from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the OCS-02 in autoimmune uveitis.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the OCS-02 description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in autoimmune uveitis.

Elaborated details on OCS-02 regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the OCS-02 research and development activities in autoimmune uveitis across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around OCS-02.

The report contains forecasted sales of OCS-02 for autoimmune uveitis till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for autoimmune uveitis.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for OCS-02 in autoimmune uveitis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. OCS-02 Overview in autoimmune uveitis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. OCS-02 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of OCS-02 in autoimmune uveitis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of OCS-02 in the 7MM for autoimmune uveitis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of OCS-02 in the United States for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.2. Market Size of OCS-02 in Germany for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.3. Market Size of OCS-02 in France for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.4. Market Size of OCS-02 in Italy for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.5. Market Size of OCS-02 in Spain for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.6. Market Size of OCS-02 in the United Kingdom for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.7. Market Size of OCS-02 in Japan for autoimmune uveitis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



