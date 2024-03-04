United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Projected to Reach $56.52 Billion by 2030: Key Players are Roche, Danaher, Thermofisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Labs, bioMerieux, Abbott Labs, and Sysmex

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market showcases a robust expansion with an anticipated value of approximately US$ 56.52 billion by the year 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth driven by technological innovations and the increasing need for efficient and accurate diagnosis across diverse healthcare settings.





Market Dynamics and Industry Trends

The industry is witnessing a surge in demand attributed to the development of automated IVD structures, which offer improved precision and efficiency. This reflects the United States' dedication to advancing patient care through cutting-edge technologies, thereby bolstering its leadership in the global in-vitro diagnostics space.



Aging Population and Chronic Diseases Bolster Market Growth



The escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is another factor propelling the adoption of in vitro diagnostic testing methods. The market is further poised to benefit from the burgeoning senior populace, with the need for regular health monitoring and disease management for age-associated conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Technological advancements leading to next-generation sequencing, digital PCR, and enhanced imaging techniques underline the market's forward momentum.

PCR technology is singled out as a prevalent technique within the sector, owing to its applications in detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancers.

Instruments are projected to dominate the product segment of the market, thanks to their indispensable role in diagnostic testing.

Hematology is anticipated as one of the fastest-growing applications, propelled by the rising incidence of blood disorders and technological advancements in hematology analyzers.

Strategic Collaborations and Launches

Recent strategic collaborations and product launches are shaping the industry landscape. Notable developments include Atila Biosystems and Stilla Technologies joining forces to distribute co-labeled digital PCR equipment, and the introduction of QIAGEN's EZ2 Connect MDx platform that enhances automation capabilities in sample processing.



The United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report encapsulates an in-depth study of the industry, broken down into multiple sub-sections for clarity and providing a plethora of insights into the market's trajectory.

Key Market Segments and Players



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the market by test types, products, and applications. It also provides an exhaustive analysis of key players that are shaping the United States IVD landscape, including:

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux

Abbott Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Each enterprise's overview, the latest developments, and revenue analysis have been systematically presented to furnish stakeholders and industry participants with a holistic view of the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market's competitive dynamics.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered United States

