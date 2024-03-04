Top 20 Banking Predictions Themes for 2024

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Research - Banking Predictions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the 20 key themes that will impact the banking industry in 2024. For each theme, it offers a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and suggest further reading.
2024 will be a year of reckoning for fintech providers. A more difficult macroeconomic environment will see new entrants and established fintech companies prioritize profitability rather than "growth at all costs". Investors will demand shorter, clearer paths to profitability, and demand clarity on core revenue-generating products. There will be far less tolerance for vanity acquisition numbers, or expansion into new products, or new markets, with, instead, a firm focus on unit economics.
Key Insights
- ESG, which many felt would fundamentally alter the trajectory of banking from 2021 onwards, will fall even further down the list of priorities for bank CEOs, employees, and consumers.
- Fee models for banking vary in different parts of the world, but 2024 will remind everyone that banking is not, nor has it ever been, 'free'-it is just a question of how providers prefer to charge, and how consumers prefer to pay.
- The IMF forecasts global inflation will drop to 5.2% in 2024, down from a peak of 8.7% in 2022. However, the IMF predicts inflation will remain above target rates in almost all countries.
- The pace and nature of change driven by generative AI will benefit incumbent providers the most in the near term, as they have the customers and the processes to be improved incrementally.
Key Topics Covered:
- Top Themes for 2024
- Financial inclusion will drive incumbents' profitability
- Environmentalism will fail as a commercial issue
- Fees will be in the regulatory crosshairs
- Inflation will drive more disruption than digital banks
- Gen AI will benefit incumbents
- PFM dies but POS decision support lives on
- The cyber skills shortage will be partly mitigated by AI
- The old normal of hybrid work will return
- New entrants will prioritize profitability
- Many digital banks will struggle
- BNPL providers will diversify propositions
- Chatbots will drive call center investment
- Managed services underpin transformation
- The third cryptocurrency winter will end
- Personalization will reduce complexity
- Autonomous finance will fail to materialize
- AI and embedded finance will collide with privacy
- Big data drives big credit risk improvement
- Social media super apps will expand
- Embedded finance will be SME-focused
