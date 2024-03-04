Top 20 Banking Predictions Themes for 2024

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Research - Banking Predictions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the 20 key themes that will impact the banking industry in 2024. For each theme, it offers a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and suggest further reading.



2024 will be a year of reckoning for fintech providers. A more difficult macroeconomic environment will see new entrants and established fintech companies prioritize profitability rather than "growth at all costs". Investors will demand shorter, clearer paths to profitability, and demand clarity on core revenue-generating products. There will be far less tolerance for vanity acquisition numbers, or expansion into new products, or new markets, with, instead, a firm focus on unit economics.



ESG, which many felt would fundamentally alter the trajectory of banking from 2021 onwards, will fall even further down the list of priorities for bank CEOs, employees, and consumers.

Fee models for banking vary in different parts of the world, but 2024 will remind everyone that banking is not, nor has it ever been, 'free'-it is just a question of how providers prefer to charge, and how consumers prefer to pay.

The IMF forecasts global inflation will drop to 5.2% in 2024, down from a peak of 8.7% in 2022. However, the IMF predicts inflation will remain above target rates in almost all countries.

The pace and nature of change driven by generative AI will benefit incumbent providers the most in the near term, as they have the customers and the processes to be improved incrementally.

Top Themes for 2024

Financial inclusion will drive incumbents' profitability

Environmentalism will fail as a commercial issue

Fees will be in the regulatory crosshairs

Inflation will drive more disruption than digital banks

Gen AI will benefit incumbents

PFM dies but POS decision support lives on

The cyber skills shortage will be partly mitigated by AI

The old normal of hybrid work will return

New entrants will prioritize profitability

Many digital banks will struggle

BNPL providers will diversify propositions

Chatbots will drive call center investment

Managed services underpin transformation

The third cryptocurrency winter will end

Personalization will reduce complexity

Autonomous finance will fail to materialize

AI and embedded finance will collide with privacy

Big data drives big credit risk improvement

Social media super apps will expand

Embedded finance will be SME-focused

Understand the most disruptive themes in banking for 2024.

Access key predictions per theme to help guide strategy and tech decisions at your institution.

Understand which individual firms are best placed to win or lose amid predicted thematic impacts.

