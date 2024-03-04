Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $84.44 Billion by 2030: Europe Leaning Towards Granola and Muesli

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakfast Cereals Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breakfast cereals market is witnessing a dynamic shift with expectations to expand significantly, reaching a projected value of US$ 84.44 Billion by the year 2030. This in-depth research publication highlighting the breakfast cereals industry, its evolving trends, market share, and insightful growth patterns has been added to our comprehensive collection of market analysis reports.

In the pursuit of health-conscious and time-efficient breakfast solutions, consumers are propelling the market forward with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.31% from 2024 to 2030. The shift in dietary preferences towards ready-to-eat and hot cereals that blend nutrition and convenience is revolutionizing breakfast habits worldwide.

The report categorizes the breakfast cereal market into decisive segments, providing analysis on the basis of product types, nature of cereals, and various distribution channels. Ready-to-eat cereals and hot cereals are stretched into separate factions to adequately provide insights on their respective market dominions and growth trajectories.

Conventional cereals, revered for their brand loyalty and familiar taste, continue to hold a sizeable portion of the market share. However, the burgeoning emergence of organic cereals reflects a surging demand for natural and health-sustaining options among consumers.

The route to market for breakfast cereals is analyzed in depth by dissecting it into main distribution channels - Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. Factors such as convenience, one-stop shopping experience, and a wider range of product offerings are augmenting the sales through supermarkets/hypermarkets, making them leaders in breakfast cereal distributions.

Geographical Expanse and Future Horizons

The United States emerges as a strong growth entity within the breakfast cereals market, attributed to a culture that values quick, convenient, and health-conscious breakfast alternatives.

Europe is leaning towards granola and muesli, while the Asia Pacific region presents unparalleled growth prospects, adapting to local tastes and inclinations.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also meticulously covered in this report, providing a regional assessment of consumption patterns and market performance.

In line with consumer preferences shifting towards ready-to-eat breakfast products, the market is responding actively with innovative products enriched with vitamins, minerals, and fibers. Companies are increasingly focusing on reduced sugar content and transparent labeling to appeal to health-conscious consumers. Regional variances are also taken into account, with adaptation to local flavors being a key factor in market penetration and sustained growth.

Significant industry players such as General Mills, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Kellogg Company, and Pepsico, Inc. are closely analyzed in terms of company overviews, recent developments, and revenue analyses to provide a competitive outlook of the market.

Companies Mentioned

General Mills, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Kellogg Company

Pepsico, Inc.

B&G Foods Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Calbee, Inc.

Migros

Associated British Foods plc

