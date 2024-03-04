Bouygues: Discosure of trading in own shares

|
Paris
04/03/2024
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29 February and 01 March 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023
- Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|29 february 2024
|FR0000120503
|60,000
|36.6006
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|01 march 2024
|FR0000120503
|60,000
|36.0987
|XPAR
- Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-03-04-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
