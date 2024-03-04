Bouygues: Discosure of trading in own shares









Paris

04/03/2024

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29 February and 01 March 2024.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29 february 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.6006 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 01 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.0987 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-03-04-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

