mRNA Vaccines in the Global Infectious Diseases Market: Opportunities, Challenges, Unmet Needs, Current Companies and Market Outlook

The report provides an assessment of the mRNA vaccines space, including History of mRNA Therapeutics Development, Industry Trends, Marketed Products, Pipeline Product, Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs, Current Companies and Brief Market Outlook



Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single-stranded ribonucleic acid that is transcribed from a strand of DNA. mRNA carries the coding information for protein synthesis.



mRNA vaccines use mRNA that correspond to a viral protein, such as a small piece of protein found on the outer membrane, to induce an immune response. The body produces spike proteins triggered by the mRNA which look like the antigens of the viral protein.



Possible advantages of mRNA vaccines include that they have potential to be tested and produced quickly on a large scale, as seen with the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, resulting in faster distribution to larger numbers of patients.



There are three main therapeutic modalities that utilize mRNA:

Replacement therapy: mRNA is administered to the patient to compensate for a defective gene/protein or to supply therapeutic proteins

Vaccination: mRNA encoding specific antigen(s) is administered to elicit protective immunity

Cell therapy: mRNA is transfected into the cells ex vivo to alter cell phenotype or function, and then these cells are delivered into the patient

This report will focus on mRNA vaccines that are marketed or in development for infectious diseases within the global market. mRNA vaccines in development for other therapy areas are beyond the scope of this report.

Report Scope

Overview of mRNA vaccinations and history of their therapeutics development

Current global industry trends together with their opportunities and challenges

Overview of currently marketed products within the global scope

Global pipeline analysis

Overview of leading companies within mRNA vaccines space

Brief market overview for major mRNA vaccines products

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

mRNA Vaccines Overview

Industry Trends

Marketed Products

Pipeline Products

Opportunities and Challenges

Companies

Market Outlook and Deals

Company Coverage:

Moderna

BioNTech

Pfizer

Arcturus Therapeutics

AIM Vaccine Co Ltd

GSK

Sanofi

Novavax

CSPC Pharmaceutical

Gennova Biopharmaceutical

Walvax Biotechnology

Daiichi Sankyo

CSL

Suzhou Abogen

