Regarding change of address of the shopping centre Akropole Riga and companies SIA M257 and SIA Akropole Riga

We hereby inform that following a decision of the Riga City Council, the former Maskavas street has been renamed to Latgales street since 29 February, 2024. Therefore, the new address of the shopping and entertainment centre Akropole Riga is Latgales 257, Riga, Latvia. Accordingly, as of 4 March, 2024 the registered offices of the companies SIA M257 (the guarantor for Akropolis Group 2021 eurobond issue ISIN: XS2346869097) and SIA Akropole Riga were also changed to Latgales 257, Riga, Latvia (former address: Maskavas 257, Riga, Latvia).











For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt