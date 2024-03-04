Biomethane Market Forecast Shows Promising Growth by 2030, With Municipal Waste Dominating the Feedstock Segment

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomethane Market by Feedstock (Energy Crops, Agriculture Residues & Animal Manure, Municipal Waste), Production Process (Anaerobic Digestion, Thermal Gasification), End-use (Transportation, Power Generation, Industrial) Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication added to a comprehensive market analysis collection shines a spotlight on the significant growth trajectory of the biomethane market. With a promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.7%, the market is poised to climb from a valuation of USD 10.3 Billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 60.2 billion by the year 2030. Analysts attribute this robust growth to the surge in energy demands for in-house electricity generation within the industrial sector.

Municipal Waste: A Leading Force in Biomethane Production

A comprehensive breakdown within the market indicates municipal waste as the largest feedstock segment. This source has garnered attention for its capacity to transform into valuable biomethane, aiding global municipalities in adopting sustainable waste management measures. With the installation of facilities converting organic waste to biomethane increasing, the municipal waste segment continues to be a cornerstone in the market growth, much to the support of policies favoring circular economy approaches.

Transportation Sector Riding the Wave of Biomethane's Potential

The transportation sector is projected to claim its position as a substantial consumer in the biomethane end-use application sphere. Largely reflecting on the environmental pressures and the greenhouse gas reduction goals, the sector finds an alternative fuel in biomethane, especially for heavy-duty vehicles. Besides the eco-friendly allure, supportive government regulations and enhancement in the biomethane production sphere further crystallize the segment's potential.

Production Processes: Anaerobic Digestion & Fermentation Lead the Way

In terms of the production process, the report highlights anaerobic digestion and fermentation as pathways set for unprecedented growth. This segment bank on their process efficiency and sustainable approach to biomethane production from various organic materials like agriculture residues and wastewater. Government-backed renewable energy strategies forecast a swift ascent for these production methods within the market.

North America's Market Emergence

North America's market is set for significant expansion, becoming a leading region in biomethane adoption. With a collective embrace of alternative energy and environmentally sustainable practices, the market is riding high on projects transforming organic waste into renewable natural gas. Federal incentives add a further thrust to the region's market growth complemented by a wave of technological advancement.

The research nods at the diverse growth drivers in this space, alongside constraints such as high installation expenses and the absence of standardized global electrification protocols. Despite these hurdles, the market's prospective growth beckons, supported by regulations aiming to update electricity infrastructures and lessen power interruptions. Armed with extensive interviews from industry leaders and sector experts, the analysis delivers profound insights.

The research delves into multiple market dimensions, including competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and scope for future advancements. Overall, the findings furnish stakeholders across the globe with a blueprint for understanding the currents and undercurrents of the biomethane market, emphasizing the significant roles that sustainable practices, governmental measures, and technological advancements will play in shaping its future.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Nature Energy

Gasum Ltd

Air Liquide

Archaea Energy Inc.

Opal Fuels

Envitec Biogas AG

Future Biogas Limited

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie Ag

Totalenergies

Kinder Morgan

Terega

E.On SE

Engie

Chevron Corporation

Waga Energy

Bright Renewables B.V.

Greenlane Renewables

Veolia

Anaergia

Nexus Bioenergy Inc

Key Topics Covered

Technology Analysis

Power-To-Gas (P2G) Technologies

Biogas Upgrading Technologies

Case Study Analysis

Envirogas Rng Project Transforms Methane Emissions into Renewable Energy for Sustainable Future

Nature Energy Biogas A/S' Sustainable Practices Contribute to Circular Economy Through Waste Management

Linde's Strategic Partnerships and R&D Investments Help Overcome Elevated Biomethane Production Costs and Enhance Distribution Infrastructure

Drivers

Strong Focus on Achieving Sustainable Waste Management and Renewable Energy Targets

Increased Use of Biomethane as Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels with Constant Technological Advancements

Restraints

Requirement for High Initial Investments and Lack of Infrastructure and Standardized Regulatory Policies, Coupled with Intense Competition

High Production Cost and Inadequate Infrastructure for Long-Distance Transportation of Biomethane

Opportunities

Increased Focus on Waste-To-Energy Projects to Reduce Environmental Impact

Incorporation of Diverse Feedstocks in Biomethane Production

Challenges

Fluctuations in Supply of Feedstock and Time-Consuming Regulatory Approval Process

Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Biomethane, by Region

Indicative Pricing Analysis of Biomethane, by End Use Application, 2022 (Usd/Cubic Meter)

Supply Chain Analysis

Biomethane Feedstock Providers

Biomethane Transportation Providers

Technology Providers

Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Epc) Contractors

Ecosystem/Market Map

