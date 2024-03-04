Yacht Coatings Market Size to Worth $9.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 6.3%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Yacht Coatings Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Anti-Fouling Coatings, Anti-Corrosion Coatings, Foul Release Coatings), by Size (Small Yacht (from 10 to 24 meters), Large yachts (from 24 to 40 meters), Super yachts (from 40 to 60 meters), Mega yachts (Above 60 meters)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global yacht coatings market generated $5.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $9.9 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising demand for luxury yachts, the growing marine tourism, increasing demand for high-quality and specialized coatings from yacht owners, and changing lifestyles & preferences of consumers are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global yacht coatings market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the high costs associated with the development and maintenance of advanced coatings may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the technological advancements in coatings and a growing commitment toward eco-friendly practices are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the yacht coatings market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.9 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Size, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for luxury yacht for tourism, party, and others Changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers The growing demand for high-quality and specialized coatings from yacht owners Opportunities Advances in coating technologies Significant investments in eco-friendly solutions Restraints High development and maintenance costs

COVID-19 Scenario

The yacht coatings sector experienced a pronounced downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by a notable decrease in industrial activities and manufacturing operations. This downturn led to decreased demand for a range of chemicals, including those used in yacht coatings. With manufacturing facilities temporarily shuttered and operational capacities reduced, these coatings' production was greatly affected.



Besides, the market witnessed considerable price volatility due to disruptions in both demand and supply chains caused by the pandemic. The uncertainties and challenges stemming from the global health crisis resulted in significant price fluctuations, affecting both producers and consumers within the industry.

Type: Anti-fouling coatings Sub-segment to Hold Major Share by 2032

The anti-fouling coatings sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 39.9% in 2022 and is expected to hold its dominant position by 2032. This is mainly because anti-fouling coatings are vital for ensuring optimal vessel performance by preventing the accumulation of marine organisms on the ship’s hull. This factor is crucial for maintaining efficiency and durability, especially in vessels where performance is critical, such as racing yachts or commercial ships. Besides, these coatings provide protection against corrosion and contribute to enhancing the hydrodynamic performance of vessels by facilitating smoother water flow along the hull.

Size: Small Yacht (from 10 to 24 meters) Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The small yacht (from 10 to 24 meters) sub-segment accounted for the largest global yacht coatings market share of 61.6% in 2022 and is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Manufacturers of small yachts are strategically investing in technological advancements and material innovations to gain a competitive edge in the fiercely competitive market. The integration of advanced features. such as sensors and GPS enhances the functionality of small yachts, positioning manufacturers as industry leaders. Additionally, robust demand from coastal customers, particularly those seeking recreational boats for fishing and entertainment purposes, further drives growth in this sub-segment.

Region: Europe Market to Hold Major Market Share by 2032

The yacht coatings market in the Europe region accounted for the largest share of 44.0% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major market share by 2032. This growth is mainly owing to the strong presence of leading players in the coatings business and substantial industrial activity in the region. European manufacturers are actively involved in researching and formulating coatings that offer a blend of aesthetic appeal and high-performance features. The region’s dedication to excellence in the marine sector is showcased through collaborative initiatives among industry stakeholders, shipyards, and research institutions.

Leading Players in the Yacht Coatings Market:

Engineered Marine Coatings LLC

BASF SE

Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Hempel A/S

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun

DuPont

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global yacht coatings market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

