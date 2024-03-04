Redefine Law Firm Secures $100,000 Settlement in Challenging Auto v. Pedestrian Injury Case

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefine Law Firm , is pleased to announce the successful resolution of a complex automobile v. pedestrian injury case, underscoring its steadfast commitment to securing justice for clients.



In this specific incident, our client was a pedestrian enjoying an evening out with friends at a bar in West Hollywood. He came to cross the street at an unmarked crosswalk and a car ran into him. The police came out and placed the pedestrian at fault for having “darted” into the street at an unmarked crosswalk outside of a car (insinuating that our client had been drinking).

With blame being placed on the pedestrian-client, the maximum offer was $1,500 from the at-fault party’s insurance company. Undeterred, Redefine Law Firm approached the case with determination, utilizing its legal expertise to navigate the intricacies of the situation. Led by Partner Babak Lalezari, Esq., the Firm employed strategic litigation tactics to advocate for their client.

Babak Lalezari, Esq., Founding Lawyer at Redefine Law Firm , commented on the case, stating, "This case highlights the significance of tenacity and legal expertise in ensuring justice prevails. Our client was unfairly portrayed as at fault simply for crossing the street. We stood firm, resisted attempts to undermine the claim, and, through diligent litigation, secured a $100,000 settlement, representing the insurance policy limit."

The outcome of this case emphasizes Redefine Law Firm's dedication to advocating for client rights in challenging circumstances. The Firm remains steadfast in redefining the legal landscape and ensuring fair compensation for those whom they represent.

