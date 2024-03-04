Tonner Drones Becomes Majority Shareholder of Aero41

Cannes, 4 March 2024 - 18:00

Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) is pleased to announce that it now holds 91% of the share capital of Aero41.

Aero41 is a Swiss-based developer and seller of agricultural protection drones that can spray crops efficiently even when located in the most complex and hard to access terrains. Over the years, Aero41 had developed a strong client base, but had recently encountered financial difficulties.

Accordingly, on February 19, 2024, an EGM was held, and Tonner Drones proposed the equitization of its CHF 400,000 (€424,461.60) loan to Aero41 to become the controlling shareholder with 91% of the shares. During this EGM a new Board of Directors was also approved comprised of:

Mr. Jean-François Ott as Chairman

Mr. Bradley Taylor as Director

Mr. Frédéric Hemmeler as Director.





All resolutions were adopted, and the minutes are available on the company's website in the Finance section.

Tonner Drones has taken this step as it implements its strategy of becoming a drone and drone-related technology industry consolidator. Tonner Drones welcomes this opportunity to now work closely with Aero41’s current clients, further develop the Aero41 products and technology, and expand Aero41’s operations through the broader international platform and resources provided by Tonner Drones.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

