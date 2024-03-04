Paris, March 4, 2024
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM FEBRUARY 26 TO MARCH 1st, 2024
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 26 to March 1st, 2024.
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|26/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|53 000
|24,008545
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|27/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|50 000
|23,867017
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|28/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|48 134
|23,727067
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|29/02/2024
|FR0010451203
|35 432
|23,843845
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/03/2024
|FR0010451203
|51 710
|23,487337
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|238 276
|23,784383
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment