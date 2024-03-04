DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Paris, March 4, 2024

FROM FEBRUARY 26 TO MARCH 1st, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 26 to March 1st, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/02/2024FR001045120353 00024,008545XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/02/2024FR001045120350 00023,867017XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/02/2024FR001045120348 13423,727067XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/02/2024FR001045120335 43223,843845XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/03/2024FR001045120351 71023,487337XPAR
 TOTAL238 27623,784383 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

