Paris, March 4, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 26 TO MARCH 1st, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 26 to March 1st, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/02/2024 FR0010451203 53 000 24,008545 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/02/2024 FR0010451203 50 000 23,867017 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/02/2024 FR0010451203 48 134 23,727067 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/02/2024 FR0010451203 35 432 23,843845 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/03/2024 FR0010451203 51 710 23,487337 XPAR TOTAL 238 276 23,784383

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment