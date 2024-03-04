Color Cosmetics Market in US Anticipates Growth by USD 3.17 Billion with CAGR of 4.64% from 2022-2027

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Color Cosmetics Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Forecasts for the color cosmetics industry in the United States posit a burgeoning growth trajectory, expected to grow by USD 3.17 billion within the next five years.

Industry experts project an invigorated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% throughout the 2022-2027 forecast period, according to a comprehensive market analysis recently published.

The detailed report offers a panoramic view of the current market landscape, delivering expert insights on trends, growth stimulants, and impending market challenges. Underpinning the market advance are pivotal drivers, including a surge in e-commerce, a tilt towards premium products, as well as continual product innovation.

An examination of the color cosmetics market delineates the segmentation within the United States as follows:

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Product: Face Eye Lip Nail

By Geographical Landscape: North America



This forward-looking study spotlights the escalating consumer appetite for natural and organic products as a central force spurring market growth imminently. Moreover, the emergence of multifunctional products and the pervasive impact of social media and celebrity endorsements are set to stoke demand within the sector.

The thorough vendor analysis within the report seeks to equip clients with strategic insights to bolster their market stance. The study includes a collation of data from key industry entities, ensuring a well-rounded examination of the competitive landscape.

Propelling this market's dynamism are noteworthy vendors such as global cosmetic giants and innovative niche brands, each contributing to a diverse and vibrant marketplace. Future market trends, alongside potential hurdles, are extensively analyzed to arm businesses with the requisite knowledge to capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities.

Companies Profiled:

