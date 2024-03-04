Constipation Treatment Market Projected to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2030, as Laxatives Segment Accelerates Globally

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constipation Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report reveals an optimistic growth trajectory for the global Constipation Treatment sector, with expectations to surge to US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030. This significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the period from 2022 to 2030, reflects an expanding need for effective solutions to this common ailment.

In a detailed segment analysis, Laxatives have surfaced as a key driver of the market, predicted to witness a robust 6.4% CAGR. This acceleration indicates a dynamic shift in treatment preferences and availability of over-the-counter options for patients globally. Chloride Channel Activators are also gaining traction with a notable 4.5% CAGR re-adjustment, indicative of the sector's innovation and growth.

With a substantial market estimation of US$4.6 Billion in 2022, the United States holds a commanding market presence. Meanwhile, China emerges as a frontrunner for growth prospects with a forecasted 9% CAGR, signifying robust demand and expansion in the Asia-Pacific realm.

The report provides a strategic business review, including the impact of global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation trends, China’s policy shifts, and the current economic indicators hinting at a potential recession risk. Additionally, the report explores the global competitive landscape, offering insights into the market presence and performance of key players across diverse geographies.

The rigorous market analysis encapsulated in this report is essential for stakeholders, investors, and healthcare professionals looking to understand the dynamics and opportunities within the Constipation Treatment market. Along with a comprehensive study of the competitive landscape and regional analysis, stakeholders can expect to access important market insights and projections that can guide strategic decision-making and capitalize on growth opportunities. This newly added research publication, inclusive of a one-year complimentary update, is a notable addition to our extensive digital archives.

For those interested in the detailed analysis and forward-looking insights on the Constipation Treatment market, the full report, offering a plethora of strategic business review components, is now available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

