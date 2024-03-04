Global E-gates Market Set for Rapid Growth, Forecasted to Expand at a CAGR of 20.41% During 2023-2027

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-gates Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Global E-gates Market anticipates significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 20.41% from 2023 to 2027.

This expansion is expected to be fueled by a series of key drivers, including the reduced operating costs for airports, a pressing need for faster passenger processing times, and an increasing emphasis on passenger profiling.

In an in-depth analysis, the study reveals the segmentation of the e-gates market into hardware, software, and service categories, alongside applications in airports and governmental sectors.

The geographical landscape is meticulously assessed, showcasing regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Among the breakthrough trends shaping the e-gates industry's trajectory is the growing demand for cost-efficient solutions. Additionally, the surging need for on-time accuracy in aircraft operations and the rising requirement for facial recognition at border control gates are propelling the market forward.

A robust vendor analysis within the report highlights leading market participants, emphasizing their strategic roles and contributions to enhancing market positions. With detailed information on the competitive environment and future trends, the analysis offers a lens into the challenges that may impact growth, assisting businesses in formulating effective market strategies.

Key Highlights from the Global E-gates Market Report:

In-depth market sizing and forecasts from 2023 to 2027.

Detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geographical influence.

Analysis of the factors driving the robust CAGR of 20.41% in the e-gates market.

Comprehensive analysis of upcoming trends and challenges to help businesses align their market strategies.

Vendor landscape, featuring a list of prominent companies influencing the market's growth.

The market industry analysis is poised to help stakeholders understand the current dynamics and future scope, ensuring a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving e-gates marketplace. For those looking to understand the intricacies of the e-gates market, this report offers a thorough and insightful look at the factors shaping the industry's future.

Company Profiles:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Atos SE

Ayonix Pty Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Cominfosec Inc.

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

FAAC S.P.A.

Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Gunnebo AB

IDEMIA France SAS

Imprimerie Nationale S.A.

Indra Sistemas SA

NEC Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SITA

Thales Group

VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA

Wanzl GmbH and Co. KGaA

Westminster Group Plc

E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bcfvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.