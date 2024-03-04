Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 4 March 2024 at 19:30 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rob Kolkman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sanoma
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 54437/8/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27,384 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 27,384 Volume weighted average price: N/A
