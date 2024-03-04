Sister Mary Glennon Scholarship Recipients Announced at Misericordia University for 2024-2025 Academic Year

Dallas Twp., PA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misericordia University recently selected the seventh annual group of incoming students to receive the merit-based, full-tuition Sister Mary Glennon ’62 Scholarships for the Fall 2024- Spring 2025 academic year.

The six recipients of the Sister Mary Glennon ’62 Scholarships scheduled to enroll in Fall ’24 are:

Dylan Ramirez from Easton, PA, who plans to pursue a Business Administration degree with a Management specialization.

Ella Gimbel from Tamaqua, PA, who plans to pursue a degree in Biology.

Hunter Stuart from Warwick, NY, who plans to pursue a Business Administration degree with a Management specialization.

Anna Pittarelli from Ocean, NJ, who plans to pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree with an undergraduate Pre-DPT degree in Biology.

Regina Messenger from Toms River, NJ, who plans to pursue a degree in Health Science with specializations in Medical Science and Pre-Medicine.

Arun Gopinath from Harrisburg, PA, who plans to pursue a degree in Biology with a specialization in Pre-Medicine.

Admitted students with a 3.7 GPA, as calculated by the Office of Admissions, are automatically invited to participate in the competitive selection process for Glennon Scholarships. All participants in the scholarship competition are guaranteed acceptance into the University’s Honors Program if they choose to participate. Applications for admission to Misericordia must be completed by mid-December each year in order to be considered for the scholarship.

University President Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., expressed his excitement with the incoming group, stating, “These students have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication to their studies. We are confident that they will excel in our supportive campus community, significantly contribute to their respective fields, and become future industry leaders.”

The scholarship is named in honor of Misericordia University’s longest-serving academic dean, Sister Mary Glennon, Ph.D., RSM. Glennon had more than 45 years of service to the Misericordia community as a student and administrator. Under her leadership, Misericordia introduced the popular academic programs of occupational therapy and physical therapy and reintroduced majors in psychology and chemistry while adding programs in biochemistry and a graduate-level nurse practitioner program.

For more information on Sister Mary Glennon ’62 Scholarships please visit, www.misericordia.edu/financial-aid/scholarship/sr-mary-glennon-scholarships, and for more information about applying to Misericordia University please visit, www.misericordia.edu.

