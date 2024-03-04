Vaillance Group Commemorates Five Years of Leading Insider Threat Training and Consulting Services

Washington, D.C., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading insider threat training and consulting services provider Vaillance Group celebrates its fifth anniversary. The company, established by Shawnee Delaney, a cybersecurity expert and former clandestine intelligence officer, has consistently demonstrated its dedication to safeguarding organizations from intentional and unintentional threats.

The company works closely with a broad range of organizations across both the public and private sectors – including law enforcement, nation-states, and large enterprises.

Vaillance Group understands the significance of education and awareness in the field. Therefore, it has positioned itself as a pioneer in developing, assessing, and implementing insider threat programs tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients since 2019. The premier company has experience with industry best practices, such as the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) Insider Threat Vulnerability Assessment tool. It has also developed its own assessment process, building on the leading industry standards, while looking at the root causes of the risks, including culture, organizational ethos, morale among others. With this, clients have access to the most effective strategies for mitigating risk.

Delaney says, “Wherever there are humans, there is risk. On top of the cybersecurity side of things, human error, lack of judgment, and sometimes malicious intent pose a similar, or greater risk than the digital threats we are all familiar with.”

Delaney founded Vaillance Group after recognizing the urgent need for expert practitioners with a profound understanding of insider threats and the ability to reduce them effectively. She understands the complex nature of insider threats, given her experience working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The founder has witnessed firsthand how insider breaches (e.g., fraud, data exfiltration, platform abuse, unauthorized disclosures) could negatively impact organizations.

Her experience here is direct, as an intelligence officer, conducting clandestine operations, her job was to recruit vulnerable individuals and extract sensitive information from them.

"After leaving DIA, I joined a pharmaceutical company and established its insider threat and trade secret protection program. My experience there made me realize that my skills suit the private sector. So, I continued contributing to national security efforts internationally," Delaney shared. The Vaillance Group CEO then set out to become a subject matter expert to help organizations improve their security measures. The company quickly became a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies in industries such as energy, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

Besides specializing in insider threat program development, assessment, and awareness training, Vaillance Group offers customized solutions to organizations seeking to protect their assets and confidential information. The company is also known for its vulnerability assessments and for providing specialized training through various mediums, including eLearning, live sessions, videos, virtual reality, and micro-learning. Each course is designed to address the specific needs, challenges, and industry requirements of the client.

This holistic approach distinguishes Vaillance Group as an insider threat training and consulting services provider. The CEO of a registered U.S. Defense Contractor specializing in professional security consulting and training attests to this. He stated, "Vaillance Group delivers exceptional training to law enforcement, government, and private sector organizations. We collaborated with Shawnee Delaney, and our recent half-day insider threat training received outstanding feedback and demand for additional sessions. Vaillance Group is the trusted choice for insider threat programs in the U.S. critical infrastructure."

Following Vaillance Group's five-year journey, it is evident that the company's success stems from its commitment to responding to the growing demand for expert insider threat consulting and training services. With a visionary leader like Shawnee Delaney, Vaillance Group will remain a trusted partner for organizations for years to come. Its innovative solutions, customized training programs, and understanding of insider threat behavior would guarantee its competitive edge in this landscape.

