Wawa Announces New “Fly Beyond” Kids Meal Initiative to Help Fight Hunger and Help Kids Soar

WAWA, Pa., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa today launched the “Buy a Kids Meal, Make an Impact” initiative, an extension of the convenience retailer’s Fly Beyond program that expands access to fresh and nutritious foods to underserved communities through local Feeding America Food Bank partners. From March 4 through July 28, for every Wawa Kids Meal purchased, Wawa will donate funds to local food bank partners to provide meals to the community!



“One in five children is at risk of going to bed hungry, and even more lack access to fresh, nutritious produce,” said Greg Higgerson, Chief Development Officer, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, a partner food bank of Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. “Fly Beyond program support from Wawa and The Wawa Foundation helps us ensure kids not only have more access to food and snacks, but it helps us add fresh, healthy ingredients to build healthy habits.”

On average, food bank partners can provide 3 meals for every $1 donated. Together, Wawa and its customers will be able to fund approximately 45,000 meals per week for nearly one million meals throughout the duration of the program. The proceeds from every store will support the local Feeding America Food Banks within the store’s operating area.

“Wawa Kids Meals are a great option for families on the go and now we’re excited that the meals can inspire goodness in the community with a portion of proceeds helping fight food insecurity,” said Mary Rose Hannum, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Wawa. “We hope this initiative also inspires conversations around the dinner table about the importance of helping others get access to nutritious food and reducing hunger in our communities and helping kids thrive and be there best.”

About Wawa Fly Beyond Programs

Launched in 2023 with initial partner the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Fly Beyond programs are supported by Wawa and The Wawa Foundation to fight food insecurity at the community level by inspiring goodness and increasing access of underserved youth to fresh, nutritious food and healthy meals through Feeding America Food Banks. Fly Beyond connects all programs focused on this core issue to enable measurements, communication and drive solutions. In addition to the Second Harvest program and this “Buy One, Make an Impact” Kids Meal program, the Fly Beyond initiative also includes a Key Issue grant fund by The Wawa Foundation.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness, and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. With nearly 1,000 locations to date, Wawa stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza along with an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #24 of America’s Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America’s Best Customer Service by Newsweek, #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022 and one of Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.





