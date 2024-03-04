Mindset Social Innovation Foundation Celebrates Founder Alison Lawton's Appointment to LOVELOUD Foundation Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Social Innovation Foundation proudly announces the appointment of its founder, Alison Lawton, to the Board of Directors of LOVELOUD Foundation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards creating inclusive and supportive communities for LGBTQ+ individuals in the US, while also laying the groundwork for a future Canadian presence.



Since its inception in 2006, Mindset Social Innovation Foundation has been at the forefront of tackling complex social issues and advocating for human rights. Alison Lawton's leadership and unwavering commitment to equality and justice have catalyzed numerous initiatives aimed at bridging gaps and fostering understanding across diverse communities.

"This endeavour is not just about celebration, but about igniting a broader social movement toward unity and understanding in these divided times," said Lawton. "LOVELOUD’s commitment, coupled with their support from fans and allies, underscores the transformative power of music and community in fostering acceptance."

LOVELOUD Foundation, founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, strives to ignite vital conversations and promote unconditional love and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community and their families. Through its annual charity concerts and impactful philanthropy, LOVELOUD has become a beacon of hope, advocating for the well-being and acceptance of LGBTQ+ youth.

"Alison's passion for social justice and her impressive track record in philanthropy align with LOVELOUD's core values and objectives," said Clarissa Savage, Executive Director of LOVELOUD Foundation. "We are excited to welcome her to our team and look forward to the insight and energy she will bring to our mission."

This partnership between Mindset Social Innovation Foundation and LOVELOUD Foundation represents a shared vision for a more compassionate, inclusive society. With Lawton's strategic insight and philanthropic leadership, both organizations are poised to expand their reach, increase their impact, and continue to provide vital support to LGBTQ+ youth and their allies.

About Mindset Social Innovation Foundation

Mindset Social Innovation Foundation is dedicated to advancing social innovation and promoting human rights worldwide. Founded by Alison Lawton, Mindset works at the intersection of philanthropy, technology, and advocacy to address critical social issues, aiming to inspire change and create lasting impact.

Alison Lawton has served on several boards and advisory positions, including UNICEF, Virgin Unite Canada, BC Advisory Council for Social Entrepreneurship, and was named an Honorary Fellow from the UBC Centre for Sustainability and Social Innovation at the Sauder School of Business.

For more information about Mindset Social Innovation Foundation and its initiatives, please visit Mindset Foundation’s official website.

About LOVELOUD Foundation

The LOVELOUD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to bringing communities and families together to support LGBTQ+ youth. Founded by Dan Reynolds in 2017, LOVELOUD's mission is to ignite conversations and actions that lead to deeper understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals. Through concerts, storytelling, and active support, LOVELOUD aims to create a world of unconditional love and acceptance.

For more information about the LOVELOUD Foundation and its initiatives, please visit LOVELOUD's official website.

Contact Information:

Mindset Social Innovation Foundation

Email: info@mindsetfoundation.com

Website: https://www.mindsetfoundation.com/

LOVELOUD Foundation

Email: info@loveloudfest.com

Website: https://loveloudfest.com/