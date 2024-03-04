Soundproof Paint Market Size Worth $267.09 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global soundproof paint market is expected to grow from USD 119.89 Million in 2023 to USD 267.09 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



The main objective of soundproofing is to stop sound from moving in and out of the room. It can be very useful for recording studios, music rooms and homes near intersections. These soundproof paints are specifically formulated to have sound-absorbing particles. After it is applied to the surface, it makes a thin layer between the walls. General paint is not good for soundproofing applications as it absorbs and displaces the sound. It does not block it completely. Hence, general paint is not considered effective as a primary soundproofing solution.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14088



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Soundproof Paint market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In August 2013: PABCO Building Products acquired the QuietRock soundproofing wallboard segment from Serious Energy, which makes thermal and acoustic insulation. It helped the organization expand its range of products and provided access to new technology. These strategies help organizations grow in the market.



Market Growth & Trends



Soundproof paint can be applied easily, and it is effective. It is generally non-invasive, fire-resistant, mould-resistant and mildew-resistant. These products can be useful for apartment buildings like multi-family housing, hotels, condo buildings, hospitals, office buildings, universities, retirement facilities, dorms and student housing. Soundproof paint is applied to shared, demising walls of many apartments, hotels, etc. Moreover, the soundproof coating is used in military applications like all-wheeled and tracked tactical systems and in building walls and ceilings. It helps the warfighter with less engine and vibrational noise in the passenger area of heavy-use military vehicles. These paints are formulated to be fast-drying and have water-based viscoelastic compounds designed to absorb vibrations and decrease noise transmission. When dried up, this paint makes a protective surface film resistant to water and UV rays. Also, it has low combustibility. Thus, it is safer to use. Soundproof paints are thus user-friendly and environmentally friendly and help substantially decrease the sound. Soundproof paint impacts noise reduction, but its efficiency varies based on a specific type of noise one aims to address. These paints may be ineffective in combating very low and high frequencies. However, it can be cost-effective for tackling mid-range frequencies like human speech. These acoustic paints are made to reduce the transmission of sound through walls and ceilings by nearly 30% for normal frequencies. Hence, it can be said that these soundproof paints can decrease the sound transmission by around 2 to 5 decibels per coat, so it can cumulatively reduce the noise by 6 to 12 decibels as the standard practice is around three coatings. The requirement of more significant sound dampening requires the combination of soundproof paint with other techniques of soundproofing. For instance, in airports or busy roads, utilising soundproof paint and installing double-glazed windows and doors can offer a better solution to decrease noise intrusion.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14088



Key Findings



• In 2023, the latex based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.31% and market revenue of USD 41.13 Million.



The type segment is divided into enamel based, latex based, epoxy soundproof, ceramic soundproof and others. In 2023, the latex based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.31% and market revenue of USD 41.13 Million. This high market share is attributed to its easy use on interior surfaces like primed metal, wood, plaster, ceilings and walls.



• In 2023, the building segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.21% and market revenue of USD 42.21 Million.



The application segment is divided into automotive, train, ship, building and others. In 2023, the building segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.21% and market revenue of USD 42.21 Million. This market share is attributed to the usability of soundproof paint in apartment buildings like multi-family housing, hotels, condo buildings, hospitals, office buildings, universities, retirement facilities, dorms, and student housing.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/soundproof-paint-market-14088



Regional Segment Analysis of the Soundproof Paint Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Soundproof Paint industry, with a market share of 44.21% and a market value of around USD 53 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to growing metropolitan areas in the region and a surge in construction activities. Also, soundproof paint is broadly used in commercial and residential projects in the region to decrease noise levels. The growing construction sector, along with automotive, railing and general industries, are also propelling the market's growth.



Key players operating in the global Soundproof Paint market are:



• AkzoNobel

• Hy-Tech Thermal Solutions

• Colortek (Kassaa Group)

• Dow

• SoundGuard

• PPG

• Henkel

• Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co Ltd

• Daubert Chem

• PABCO Gypsum

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Soundproof Paint market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Soundproof Paint Market by Type:



• Enamel Based

• Latex Based

• Epoxy Soundproof

• Ceramic Soundproof

• Others



Global Soundproof Paint Market by Application:



• Automotive

• Train

• Ship

• Building

• Others



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14088



About the report:



The global Soundproof Paint market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com