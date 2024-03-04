Private Water Fishing Marks Over 25 Years of Applying Unique Sharing Economy Model to Lake Bass Fishing

Richardson, Texas, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishing is one of the most popular recreational activities in the US, with 52.4 million Americans going fishing in 2021. Ask any angler and they’ll say that going out to a body of water and casting a line is one of the most relaxing parts of their day, punctuated by the adrenaline and excitement of fighting the fish on the hook and landing it. However, due to urban development and other factors, it’s becoming harder and harder to find a nice spot to fish, especially in Texas, where around 96% of land is privately owned.

For more than 25 years, Private Water Fishing (PWF) has been working to make top-notch fishing lakes in Texas more accessible to its members. Founded in 1997 as The Great Texas Bass Club, PWF partners with landowners of private lakes across Texas and Oklahoma and helps manage these lakes, turning them into prime fishing areas that PWF’s members can access for a day of recreational fishing.

The club operates according to its motto, which also forms the ethos for its membership and model: “One lake…all day…all yours…totally private.”

According to PWF’s President and Owner, Steve Alexander, the few public lakes in Texas are too saturated with people, not just for fishing but also other water activities such as boating and jet skiing. Frequent fishing in these lakes has placed huge pressure on fish populations and also caused the fish to be desensitized to fishing lures, making it harder to catch desirable fish.

Alexander shares that the business was inspired by a company in Colorado that employed a similar model but for streams, rather than lakes. Given the scarcity of good fishing spots on publicly owned land in Texas, PWF saw the opportunity to link up with landowners with lakes on their properties, opening them up to fishing in a controlled and secure manner, thanks to PWF’s paid membership system. Members pay both an annual membership and a daily rate to fish on the property for a truly private experience – no other members or outsiders are allowed on the property while they are there. Members adhere to a strict code of conduct, giving landowners additional income and peace of mind.

This is an early example of the sharing economy, which has boomed in recent years in businesses such as short-term homestays and ridesharing. Even before the big tech platforms popularized the sharing economy, PWF has been applying the model to fishing lakes, with the added benefit of guests sustainably harvesting smaller bass. This helps make the bass population of the lakes healthier by ensuring the larger bass have enough forage fish to eat.

Today, PWF has close to 1,000 members and provides access to more than 100 lakes across Texas and Oklahoma. Most of the lakes have boats on site, with the charge often included in the day rate. Around a quarter of lakes also have a cabin or lodge on the property.

Alexander shares that PWF’s business, as well as fishing, in general, has seen a significant boost since 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Fishing is the perfect activity for social distancing, making it one of the more popular pastimes for many people when large gatherings were restricted. Even now, with the restrictions lifted, many have continued their fishing habit, having discovered, or rediscovered, their passion for the rod and reel.

“For more than 25 years, our mission is to provide a totally private outdoor experience, free from all the hassles and noise of public lakes,” Alexander says. “Our members appreciate and respect the Reel Solitude™ of fishing on private waters, catching up to five times more fish, as well as enjoying the opportunity to create special memories with their family and friends. This would not be possible without our wonderful partnerships with landowners. Many of them have expressed the satisfaction they receive in knowing they have provided a relaxing experience for guests, as well as the additional income and lake management services they receive in partnering with Private Water Fishing.”

