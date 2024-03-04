Stereotaxis Reports 2023 Full Year Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



“We enter 2024 having made significant progress in realizing our strategic transformation. This is the year in which we expect all the key puzzle pieces to come together, setting us up for breakout growth to follow,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.

“Our innovation strategy has a strong foundation, and we are pleased with where we stand. Regulatory submissions for our proprietary robotically-navigated ablation catheter have been made in both Europe and the United States, following stellar results from initial clinical use. We have begun formal testing of our smaller highly-accessible robot, and anticipate achieving European regulatory clearance mid-year followed by FDA clearance in the second half of the year. We also expect commercial launches later this year of a guidewire that expands our technology into several new indications, a comprehensive product ecosystem in China, and a digital surgery solution enabling broad operating room connectivity. These innovations collectively serve as a foundational product ecosystem for a high-growth medical robotics company poised to transform endovascular surgery. They are transformational as they structurally improve our clinical, commercial, financial, and strategic foundation.”

“Revenue growth amidst this transition has remained challenging. Revenue in 2023 was pressured by the loss of royalties and recurring shortages of catheters from our partner, highlighting the importance of overcoming key product dependencies. These headwinds counteracted growth in robotic system revenue for the year. System revenue remains lumpy, but we continue to benefit from a significant backlog and pipeline of orders. We were pleased in the fourth quarter to receive our first greenfield robotic system order from Germany in over a decade, and we anticipate continued growth in orders and system revenue as it becomes clear to physicians and hospitals that the supply of robotic catheters is secure.”

“We retain a strong balance sheet which allows us to bring our transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability. We have multiple shots on goal for breakout growth in 2025.”

2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $4.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue of $0.1 million and recurring revenue of $4.5 million, compared to $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue was weaker than expected due to delays in hospital construction schedules but does not reflect our normalized expectation. Recurring revenue was in line with recent quarters. Revenue for the full year 2023 totaled $26.8 million compared to $28.1 million in 2022. Full year system revenue was $8.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year, reflecting increased system deliveries. We started 2024 with system backlog of $14.7 million. Full year recurring revenue was $18.0 million compared to $21.3 million, reflecting the absence of catheter royalties received in the prior year and recurring catheter production shortages by our partner.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 were approximately 60% and 56% of revenue, respectively. Full year gross margins were 79% for recurring revenue and 8% for system revenue. System gross margins reflect significant allocations of overhead and other direct expenses. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $8.0 million. Excluding $2.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the current quarter were $5.4 million, down from the prior year adjusted operating expenses of $6.2 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the full year 2023 were $26.2 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior year.

Operating loss and net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 were ($5.3) million and ($5.0) million, respectively, compared to ($4.5) million and ($4.2) million in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($2.7) million, and ($2.4) million, respectively, compared to ($1.9) million and ($1.6) million in the previous year. For the full year 2023, adjusted operating loss of ($11.3) million and adjusted net loss of ($10.2) million compared to an adjusted operating loss of ($8.3) million and an adjusted net loss of ($7.8) million in the prior year. Negative free cash flow for the full year 2023 was ($9.1) million compared to ($10.8) million for the full year 2022.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At December 31, 2023, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $20.6 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis anticipates double digit revenue growth for the full year 2024 driven by revenue recognition of system backlog and new system orders. Cognizant of the volatility in quarterly revenue and challenge in reliably anticipating revenue in any specific quarter, Stereotaxis is providing specific revenue guidance only for the first quarter of 2024 of approximately $7.0 million.

Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to advance its transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability without the need for additional financing.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Systems $ 66 $ 2,196 $ 8,739 $ 6,845 Disposables, service and accessories 4,499 5,105 18,032 21,302 Total revenue 4,565 7,301 26,771 28,147 Cost of revenue: Systems 749 1,985 8,058 5,802 Disposables, service and accessories 1,078 1,007 3,853 3,875 Total cost of revenue 1,827 2,992 11,911 9,677 Gross margin 2,738 4,309 14,860 18,470 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,212 2,400 10,273 10,558 Sales and marketing 2,791 2,988 12,376 12,325 General and administrative 3,039 3,377 14,050 14,363 Total operating expenses 8,042 8,765 36,699 37,246 Operating loss (5,304 ) (4,456 ) (21,839 ) (18,776 ) Other income 3 - 30 - Interest income, net 261 302 1,096 484 Net loss $ (5,040 ) $ (4,154 ) $ (20,713 ) $ (18,292 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (339 ) (338 ) (1,343 ) (1,343 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,379 ) $ (4,492 ) $ (22,056 ) $ (19,635 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 82,702,722 76,308,259 80,702,358 76,061,183 Diluted 82,702,722 76,308,259 80,702,358 76,061,183



