Stereotaxis Reports 2023 Full Year Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We enter 2024 having made significant progress in realizing our strategic transformation. This is the year in which we expect all the key puzzle pieces to come together, setting us up for breakout growth to follow,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.

“Our innovation strategy has a strong foundation, and we are pleased with where we stand. Regulatory submissions for our proprietary robotically-navigated ablation catheter have been made in both Europe and the United States, following stellar results from initial clinical use. We have begun formal testing of our smaller highly-accessible robot, and anticipate achieving European regulatory clearance mid-year followed by FDA clearance in the second half of the year. We also expect commercial launches later this year of a guidewire that expands our technology into several new indications, a comprehensive product ecosystem in China, and a digital surgery solution enabling broad operating room connectivity. These innovations collectively serve as a foundational product ecosystem for a high-growth medical robotics company poised to transform endovascular surgery. They are transformational as they structurally improve our clinical, commercial, financial, and strategic foundation.”

“Revenue growth amidst this transition has remained challenging. Revenue in 2023 was pressured by the loss of royalties and recurring shortages of catheters from our partner, highlighting the importance of overcoming key product dependencies. These headwinds counteracted growth in robotic system revenue for the year. System revenue remains lumpy, but we continue to benefit from a significant backlog and pipeline of orders. We were pleased in the fourth quarter to receive our first greenfield robotic system order from Germany in over a decade, and we anticipate continued growth in orders and system revenue as it becomes clear to physicians and hospitals that the supply of robotic catheters is secure.”

“We retain a strong balance sheet which allows us to bring our transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability. We have multiple shots on goal for breakout growth in 2025.”

2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $4.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue of $0.1 million and recurring revenue of $4.5 million, compared to $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue was weaker than expected due to delays in hospital construction schedules but does not reflect our normalized expectation. Recurring revenue was in line with recent quarters. Revenue for the full year 2023 totaled $26.8 million compared to $28.1 million in 2022. Full year system revenue was $8.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year, reflecting increased system deliveries. We started 2024 with system backlog of $14.7 million. Full year recurring revenue was $18.0 million compared to $21.3 million, reflecting the absence of catheter royalties received in the prior year and recurring catheter production shortages by our partner.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 were approximately 60% and 56% of revenue, respectively. Full year gross margins were 79% for recurring revenue and 8% for system revenue. System gross margins reflect significant allocations of overhead and other direct expenses. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $8.0 million. Excluding $2.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the current quarter were $5.4 million, down from the prior year adjusted operating expenses of $6.2 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the full year 2023 were $26.2 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior year.

Operating loss and net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 were ($5.3) million and ($5.0) million, respectively, compared to ($4.5) million and ($4.2) million in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($2.7) million, and ($2.4) million, respectively, compared to ($1.9) million and ($1.6) million in the previous year. For the full year 2023, adjusted operating loss of ($11.3) million and adjusted net loss of ($10.2) million compared to an adjusted operating loss of ($8.3) million and an adjusted net loss of ($7.8) million in the prior year. Negative free cash flow for the full year 2023 was ($9.1) million compared to ($10.8) million for the full year 2022.

Cash Balance and Liquidity
At December 31, 2023, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $20.6 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations
Stereotaxis anticipates double digit revenue growth for the full year 2024 driven by revenue recognition of system backlog and new system orders. Cognizant of the volatility in quarterly revenue and challenge in reliably anticipating revenue in any specific quarter, Stereotaxis is providing specific revenue guidance only for the first quarter of 2024 of approximately $7.0 million.

Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to advance its transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability without the need for additional financing.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

STEREOTAXIS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
        
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
        
Revenue:       
Systems$66  $2,196  $8,739  $6,845 
Disposables, service and accessories 4,499   5,105   18,032   21,302 
Total revenue 4,565   7,301   26,771   28,147 
        
Cost of revenue:       
Systems 749   1,985   8,058   5,802 
Disposables, service and accessories 1,078   1,007   3,853   3,875 
Total cost of revenue 1,827   2,992   11,911   9,677 
        
Gross margin 2,738   4,309   14,860   18,470 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 2,212   2,400   10,273   10,558 
Sales and marketing 2,791   2,988   12,376   12,325 
General and administrative 3,039   3,377   14,050   14,363 
Total operating expenses 8,042   8,765   36,699   37,246 
Operating loss (5,304)  (4,456)  (21,839)  (18,776)
        
Other income 3   -   30   - 
Interest income, net 261   302   1,096   484 
Net loss$(5,040) $(4,154) $(20,713) $(18,292)
Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (339)  (338)  (1,343)  (1,343)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(5,379) $(4,492) $(22,056) $(19,635)
        
Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders:       
Basic$(0.07) $(0.06) $(0.27) $(0.26)
        
Diluted$(0.07) $(0.06) $(0.27) $(0.26)
        
Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:       
Basic 82,702,722   76,308,259   80,702,358   76,061,183 
        
Diluted 82,702,722   76,308,259   80,702,358   76,061,183 
                


 
STEREOTAXIS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
 
 
(in thousands, except share amounts)December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$19,818  $8,586 
Restricted cash - current 525   525 
Short-term investments -   19,844 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $672 and $235 at 2023 and 2022, respectively 3,822   5,090 
Inventories, net 8,426   7,876 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 676   1,325 
Total current assets 33,267   43,246 
Property and equipment, net 3,304   3,831 
Restricted cash 219   744 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,982   5,384 
Prepaid and other non-current assets 137   208 
Total assets$41,909  $53,413 
    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$3,190  $3,270 
Accrued liabilities 2,972   3,306 
Deferred revenue 6,657   7,342 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 428   373 
Total current liabilities 13,247   14,291 
Long-term deferred revenue 1,637   1,654 
Operating lease liabilities 5,062   5,488 
Other liabilities 43   51 
Total liabilities 19,989   21,484 
    
Series A - Convertible preferred stock:   
Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 22,358 and 22,383 shares outstanding at 2023 and 2022 5,577   5,583 
Stockholders' equity:   
Convertible preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,610,121 shares outstanding at 2022 -   6 
Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 80,949,697 and 74,874,459 shares issued at 2023 and 2022, respectively 81   75 
Additional paid-in capital 554,148   543,438 
Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2023 and 2022 (206)  (206)
Accumulated deficit (537,680)  (516,967)
Total stockholders' equity 16,343   26,346 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$41,909  $53,413 
        


