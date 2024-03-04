SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

TOKYO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced its subsidiary, SYLA Solar Co., Ltd. (“SYLA Solar”) has entered into a Comprehensive Business Alliance Agreement with LIVE THE CREATIVE Inc. (“LIVE THE CREATIVE”) to innovate solar power plant development.







Business Alliance Purpose and Background

The business alliance between SYLA Solar and LIVE THE CREATIVE combines the expertise and advanced technologies of both companies to synergistically innovate solar power plant development. SYLA Solar brings its extensive knowledge spanning from land acquisition to regulatory compliance and design within solar power plant development. Meanwhile, LIVE THE CREATIVE delivers highly precise and efficient surveying solutions utilizing drone technology. Efficiency and precision are indispensable in the development of safe solar power plants, underscoring the significance of this partnership. Beginning with the selection of suitable land, the construction of solar power plants requires design decisions based on accurate data. The integrated approach by both companies will expedite and streamline the entire development process, spanning from land acquisition to design.

Specific Benefits of Developing Solar Power Plants

This business alliance has significantly enhanced the precision and efficiency of land surveys. For instance, surveys in highland areas, which previously consumed over a month with conventional methods, can now be completed in just half a day by integrating drones, an emerging ICT technology. Additionally, necessary information can be accessed within a week from the captured data. By merging drone-based topographic surveys with laser scanning technology, a comprehensive understanding of various land features, including shape, structure, terrain, and tree arrangement, has been achieved with remarkable accuracy. This technological advancement enables the effective utilization of a broader range of land, including areas that were previously difficult to access. As a result, it facilitates the selection of land suitable for solar power plant development, enhances precision during the design phase, and significantly improves overall development efficiency while minimizing the impact of natural disasters.





Future Prospects

In response to the Japan's declining workforce, SYLA Solar plans to bolster its automation and labor-saving efforts, leveraging its DX technology through further demonstrations. Additionally, SYLA Solar's initiatives will align with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) objectives. The efficient development of solar power plants promote the use of renewable energy and contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, drones can support disaster prevention efforts by swiftly converting terrain into 3D data, facilitating surveys for hazard mapping in the region, while enabling real-time situational awareness during disasters. Even in hazardous areas inaccessible to humans, drones provide a safe and accurate means of assessing situations.





LIVE THE CREATIVE. inc

Head Office: Nampeidai Imai Building 8F, 15-15, Nampeidai, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative Director: Kouki Nakanishi

Establishment: July 2020

Capital: 5,000,000 yen

Website: https://drone.livethecreative.co.jp/

SYLA Solar Co., Ltd.

Head Office: Land Square Marunouchi 2F, 2-18-14 Marunouchi, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

Representative Director: Takeshi Fuchiwaki

Establishment: August 2013

Capital: 46,000,000 yen

Website: https://syla-solar.jp/

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”) owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA’s mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

