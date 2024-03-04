Energy Income Fund Announces Approval of Extraordinary Resolution at Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of the unitholders of the Fund (the “Unitholders”) held today, the Unitholders approved an extraordinary resolution authorizing amendments to the Fund’s declaration of trust to implement changes to the Fund’s investment strategy, investment objectives and fees payable to Artemis Investment Management Limited (the “Manager”), as manager of the Fund (as described more fully in the Fund’s information circular dated February 12, 2024 and the Fund’s previous news release dated October 12, 2023).



In alignment with the updated investment strategy and objectives, the Manager intends to assume the investment management role for the Fund in the near future. However, until further notice, Vestcap Investment Management Inc. (“Vestcap”) will continue to serve as the investment manager for the Fund during the transitional phase under the existing investment management agreement. The fees payable to the Manager will be as per the revised Declaration of Trust. During the transition, the investment management fee to Vestcap will be borne by the Manager.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor or the Manager’s investor relations line at (416) 934-7455 or by email at info@artemisfunds.ca or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.

